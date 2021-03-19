Mitchell: Vaccine A Tool To Reopen Economy

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Fred Mitchell says the COVID-19 vaccine should be viewed as a tool in the country’s arsenal to open the economy.

He said not only did he and Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis agree to receive the shot, but “all of us” intend to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

He addressed the matter in the Senate yesterday, saying there were some of the view that the party had not made its position on the COVID-19 vaccine clear.

“I would like to address the question of the vaccines since it was raised,” he said.

“I am not a vaccine denier and I think vaccines are valuable for health and people should, given the best science, take the vaccine.

“I will do it myself and Dr (Michael) Darville has said that he will do it. Our leader has said he will do it.

“I say this because I was just reading what the Attorney General has just forwarded to me the decision by the EU with regard to the specific vaccine, which is supplied here to The Bahamas, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the EU now says their concerns have been allayed.”

Mr Mitchell said he was not trying to impose a choice on anyone, adding the matter came down to personal conviction.

“I know there are some religions who say as a matter of faith they do not believe in vaccines but as a public health issue I think it is important for us to address this as one of the tools in the arsenal to open up this economy,” Mr Mitchell said.

“That is the only way ultimately it seems to me this financial quagmire that we’re in can ultimately be resolved is if this economy is open and there is a balance between the public health measures and opening up the economy.

“So, I just wanted to make that clear, some people said that our position is not clear.

“All of us intend to take the vaccine and I hope that demonstrates the point.”

If elected, the PLP says it would provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the public.

“We have a moral duty to bring immediate relief to the thousands who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in dire circumstances,” PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper said recently.

“It starts with a COVID-19 plan that goes beyond vaccines and lockdowns, to save livelihoods as well as lives.

“We will offer free testing to all Bahamians concerned they’ve been exposed to COVID-19; eliminate restrictions not based on science; strengthen isolation protocols in clinics and hospitals; increase the speed of contact tracing to stop new outbreaks; engage in a public education campaign to give Bahamians the information they need to mitigate their risk, especially through improved ventilation, in their homes, churches and places of business.”