Organisers Of Easter Weekend Event On Bimini 'Have Not Been Granted Permission'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are advising the public that event organisers of the All Access Easter Weekend Jamboree in Bimini have not been granted permission by the competent authority to hold that event.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said that it was brought to the attention of the Royal Bahamas Police Force that a number of people are promoting the All Access Easter Weekend Jamboree with a slate of activities schedule for Thursday, 1st April 2021 through Monday 5th April 2021.

“Police are aware that flyers for the event have been disseminated, depicting boat and aircraft charter excursion schedules coming from New Providence, Grand Bahama and the United States for the event,” she said.

“Please be advised that permission was not granted from the competent authority i.e.; from the Prime Minister’s Office or the Commissioner of Police along with the Covid-19 regulations to host such events.

“Therefore, no such event will take place at any time in Bimini. Police will be on the alert and failure to adhere, the appropriate actions will be taken under the laws of the Bahamas,” she said.