Royal Caribbean To Return To The Bahamas In June

ROYAL Caribbean International will set sail this June with cruise packages for The Bahamas and Mexico, marking the company’s return to the Caribbean since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the industry last year.

The global cruise line has announced a summer lineup of seven-night cruises on board Adventure of the Seas, setting sail this June from new homeport Nassau.

Travellers can book their roundtrip cruise as soon as Wednesday, March 24 and set sail starting June 12. The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.

“The opportunity to homeport in The Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation have been to us for more than 50 years. We are grateful for the confidence that they have in us and our commitment to a healthy and happy return to sailing.”

Vacationers will have the chance to travel to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Grand Bahama and Cozumel, Mexico.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said news that the cruise industry is going to begin homeporting here is exciting.

“Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of passengers will experience Nassau or Grand Bahama in ways they never had the opportunity to before,” he said in a press release. “I am especially pleased that Royal Caribbean, with whom we have had a long and mutually beneficial relationship for more than 50 years, selected The Bahamas as a homeport when sailing resumes. This is truly a new day for tourism. It should inspire many small to medium-sized businesses, tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants and retailers to prepare for brighter days ahead, the best we have ever had.”

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said the country is thrilled to work with RCI on making Nassau its newest homeport.

“Cruising is a vital part of The Bahamas’ economy and having Royal Caribbean and their guests return to our shores will contribute greatly to restoring and reactivating tourism,” he said.

“We have been preparing diligently for the last many months to ensure an experience that is equally safe and enjoyable. We are confident that cruise goers will receive the warm, friendly hospitality the Bahamas is famous for. We cannot wait to remind guests that it is still Better in The Bahamas.”

RCI said details on additional health and safety measures to be implemented by the cruise line will be announced at a later date.

In order to cruise, vacationers must also meet the travel requirements of The Bahamas.

RCI said its new seven-night summer itineraries “continue the cruise line’s measured and safe return to cruising the world once again, following months of successful sailings with Quantum of the Seas in Singapore and the recent announcement of the highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel.”