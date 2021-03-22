1,500 Given Vaccine In First Few Days

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 1,500 people have received their first shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since the country’s national vaccination programme was launched last week.

Deputy chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee Ed Fields hailed the vaccination numbers as a great start to the rollout of the national COVID-19 campaign. He added officials are expecting a great turn out in the days ahead. The programme launched last Wednesday.

“The first day (at Loyola Hall) was very strong and the two subsequent days were fully subscribed and we are seeing that new week’s appointments are being taken up,” he said.

Vaccination sites already identified in New Providence include Princess Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre – all of which are now open.

According to Mr Fields, the Gladstone Road facility has the capacity to vaccinate up to 500 people a day. Meanwhile, at Princess Margaret Hospital, officials estimate that workers there can vaccinate a minimum of 120 workers a day.

In a statement released yesterday, committee officials said more vaccination sites are set to go live throughout the week, including the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Base for the uniformed branches, and the Lyford Cay Hospital.

It was previously announced that only healthcare workers, residents and staff of eldercare homes and staff of the uniformed branches, etc, will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.

However, people aged 65 and older are also now included in the first priority group and can book their vaccine appointments online.

Explaining the reason for including people aged 65 and older in the first priority group, Mr Fields said: “We wish to ensure that the appointment slots are used and as we go along, we will open up other groups if uptake allows.”

According to the committee, those who do not have internet access or electronic devices to make their appointments will also be accommodated.

“A vaccination appointment centre for residents without access to the internet or a device will be set up at the East Street vaccination site,” the group continued.

“The East Street vaccination site on New Providence is scheduled to open on Friday, 26 March. Appointments for that site will open on Tuesday, 23 March, including online booking information.”

Mobile units are also expected to be used this week to vaccinate residents and staff of eldercare homes and the non-ambulatory in both New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Additional medical and logistical support has also been deployed to Grand Bahama to ensure a smooth vaccine rollout on the island at the Susan J Wallace Community Centre and the Rand Memorial Hospital, both of which will begin operations today.

As it relates to the rollout of vaccines on the Family Islands, Mr Fields said the situation is dependent on several factors.

“As the supply is limited, (it will be) based on the impact COVID is having on the respective islands and as supplies allow,” he said.

With vaccinations now underway in the country, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said the country is “turning the corner” in the fight against COVID-19.

However, there has been much vaccine hesitancy in some quarters, even among some health care workers.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan recently said officials have aggressively sought to educate and better inform frontline workers after a survey conducted several months ago found that some 40 percent of healthcare workers at Princess Margaret Hospital did not want to take the vaccine.

She said: “What we are doing is having forums where we can have healthcare providers and healthcare workers actually ask the questions and answer the questions. We’re providing as much info to them as required in order to increase their confidence, but we always continue to say that taking the vaccine is not mandatory.

“We invite healthcare workers in particular to dig a little deeper into the positive benefits of doing it and the research behind how the vaccines were made and we make ourselves available to provide that additional guidance and information.

“We’ve had a number of sessions definitely with the PMH grouping. Doctors Hospital had their sessions. We’re having sessions with the DPH (Department of Public Health), ministry groupings so we will have to continue to encourage our healthcare workers to take the vaccine because the benefit to themselves as well as the patient that they serve.”