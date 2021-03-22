Man Shot Dead Early On Monday

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead early on Monday morning.
There are few details at present, but according to reports, the man heard a knock at his door at around 5am. As he attempted to open it, the door was pried open by his assailant who then shot him in the head.
Police were alerted to the incident and found the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.
