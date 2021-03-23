Baha Mar Bookings Ahead Of Easter ‘19

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

OFFICIALS at Baha Mar say things are definitely looking up for the resort as reservation numbers for Easter and spring break are exceeding those of 2019 with forward bookings for summer, fall and winter also looking good.

Baha Mar, like other resorts in The Bahamas, had to close its doors and furlough staff when COVID-19 travel restrictions came into play. It was one of the first resorts to reopen and take back staff when the country’s borders were open again to visitors.

The resort is now experiencing what appears to be a steady flow of guests.

“We have seen a promising increase in bookings over the last few weeks, exceeding our pace of reservations compared to the same time in 2019,” a statement from the resort said. “Spring break and Easter are the current highlights, but we are observing increasing reservations for summer, fall and winter as well.

“We are hopeful that slowly declining cases of COVID-19 in our key markets and the rollout of the vaccine will encourage people to take a much-needed vacation and visit Baha Mar, a destination that naturally lends itself to great outdoor activities, while offering a large variety of experiences in a safe and controlled environment.”

The statement also referred to a programme the resort started that would bring relief to its guests who contract the COVID-19 virus while here in The Bahamas.

“To stimulate bookings, Baha Mar recently launched Travel with Confidence, a programme designed to comfort guests with an initiative that remains unique within the hospitality industry, pledging that should anyone test positive, they can quarantine in a suite on property free of charge with $150 daily dining credit, or should they be a US resident, we would be able to fly them back to the US via private air service,” the statement said.

Baha Mar reopened its SLS and Rosewood properties two weeks ago, returning some staff to work.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has expressed excitement about the increase of the overall numbers of tourists visiting our shores. The reopening of the two Baha Mar properties has coincided with this uptick in overall guest arrivals.

The Ministry of Tourism is now the recipient of the coveted “Innovative Destination of the Year” award in the Caribbean Journal’s 7th annual Travel Awards for continued flexibility throughout the pandemic and for setting a regional standard for destination entry practices.

The minister of tourism feels with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution occurring in The Bahamas and abroad, major resorts like Baha Mar reopening and cruise lines returning to The Bahamas, the country will soon achieve record-breaking tourism numbers.