Father-Of-Two Shot Dead At Home

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 55-year-old man became the country’s latest murder victim after he was shot in the head and killed at his home on Wilson Track early yesterday morning.

Police have not identified the victim, but family members said he is Carlos “Bookie” Brown, a father of two boys, a six-year-old and 15-year-old. His death has pushed the country’s murder count to 28, according to this newspaper’s records.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said shortly after 5am police received reports of a shooting incident in Wilson Track area off Wulff Road.

Upon arrival, officers were led to a single-storey home where the found a man lying in the doorway unresponsive.

“Investigations reveal that early in the morning, someone knocked at the door and as the person attempted to open the door, the door was pried open and the victim or male received a single shot to the head,” ASP Peters told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics were called, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s wife, Carele Brown was visibly distraught when she briefly spoke to The Tribune yesterday morning.

Mrs Brown said she was sleeping at the back of the house before the incident unfolded. Their six-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the shooting.

She said her husband was killed shortly after two gunmen had knocked on their door, impersonating policemen.

Police said “the door was pried open by (Brown’s) assailant who then shot him in the head.”

Both men fled the scene after the incident, according to Mrs Brown.

Brown’s brother-in-law, Pastor Derek Feaste—who also lives in the area—said he was doing morning devotions when he heard loud gunshots.

Moments later, Pastor Feaste said he went outside only to find his brother-in-law lying next to the door with apparent gunshot wounds.

“I live right next door and… I was having some morning devotions inside the house and then all of a sudden I heard the gunshots, came outside and when I came outside, I saw him laying there on his back inside his house,” he said.

“So, I went in and I tried to talk to him and that’s when I saw where he took a breath and then after I saw the blood stain in his nose, I kinda like rolled him over on the side because I know that if there were any chances of him (remaining alive) you should trying to stop the suffocation from the blood in and he laid there for a while and then all of a sudden he took his last breath.”

Relatives said they do not know the motive behind the shooting, but insisted that gunmen targeted the wrong person.

“From all indication, I know this a mistaken identity because Carlos is an individual who goes to work and comes back home. He was a construction worker,” said Pastor Feaste, who described Brown as a kindhearted, peaceful man.

“He has no sweetheart, no enemies. I’m talking about whatsoever, no enemies. No involvement with the police. All he does is come home and stand on that table there. Sometimes, he will clean fish. I’m talking about he go in the house and fry a fish and everybody in the yard, he make sure everybody eat so I know it’s a mistaken identity but the only thing I could say right now is we gone grieve and then I guess God gone have to do the rest for us.”

Brown’s death came after a man was injured during a shooting incident that also occurred in Wilson Track area Sunday night.

Police said the victim was visiting his girlfriend in the community when he heard gunshots.

“As a result, he ran for cover and while doing so, he received a wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital where is in stable condition,” police said.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Yesterday, ASP Peters appealed to members in the community who may have information on those in possession of illegal firearms to come forward.

He said: “We appeal to people who have knowledge of individuals who possess firearms, illegal firearms that is to contact the police and let us know because the next person may be you or your relative so it’s everybody’s responsibility to take an active role in policing their communities.”

They are asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).