Bail For Break-In Suspect

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN Eleuthera man who denied breaking into a man’s home on the island was yesterday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Kendall Rolle appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis after he was accused of breaking into Solomon Johnson’s residence sometime between March 12 and 13. He was also accused of indecently assaulting a woman between that same timeframe.

During the arraignment, the Gregory Town native denied the allegations. As a result, Magistrate Rolle Davis adjourned his matter to July 20 for trial.

Rolle was granted $8,500 bail in the interim. He is required to sign into the North Eleuthera police station on Wednesdays and Saturdays on or before 7pm.