Landlord Told To Pay Back Money

A LANDLORD who pocketed downpayments from two potential tenants she failed to rent her property to was yesterday ordered to reimburse the people she stole from.

Desire’e Bain, 56, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of stealing by reason of service.

Prosecutors said Bain stole $1,700 cash from Jaynal Woods in November 2020 and another $1,300 from Donavon Newbold two months later in January 2021.

The court heard Mr Newbold contacted Bain because he wanted to rent her apartment for his mother. The complainant paid Bain his first month’s rent and a security deposit. However, when he consulted Bain about moving in, she told him the unit was unavailable. When Newbold requested his cash back, Bain told him she was unable to pay back the money.

Yesterday, Magistrate Forbes told Bain if she took a person’s money prior to them moving into her premises, she ran the risk of being held liable. He also told her the fact she was unable to return the money suggested that she had misappropriated it without consent.

After admitting the offences, Bain said she was in the position to reimburse Mr Newbold that same day.

The magistrate ordered the defendant return the $1,700 to Ms Woods by May 7. He warned her if she didn’t, she would be sentenced to one month on remand.