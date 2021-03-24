Man Accused Of Rape

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old man was charged with rape in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Akeem Brooks had sex with a 19-year-old woman without her consent on February 28.

During his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, he was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to April 23 for service of a voluntary bill indictment.

Brooks was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.