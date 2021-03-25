Drivers Protest At Atlantis Taxi Limit

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS of taxicab drivers protested outside Atlantis’ Royal Towers yesterday morning after senior resort officials allegedly imposed a new rule limiting the number of drivers able to be on property to service Paradise Island guests.

The issue was resolved shortly after members took action against the order, which allegedly stated that only some 25 taxi drivers were allowed to be on Atlantis’ property simultaneously to carry out their services.

Bahamas Taxicab Union president Wesley Ferguson yesterday described the rule as an insult to workers who are all trying to make an honest day’s pay in this current economic climate.

He also claimed that resort officials had initially only wanted six taxi drivers to be on property at once, but decided against it after the union immediately opposed the decision.

Mr Ferguson said negotiations were still ongoing and the union was hoping both parties would come to a peaceful agreement once discussions had concluded. However, he said the union’s hopes were dashed after learning Wednesday morning that officials had already made a final decision without them being properly consulted.

“(The protest) happened in a snap decision this morning and it is as a result of growing tensions created by Atlantis senior staff and security who are attempting to limit the amount of taxi drivers that are able to operate from Atlantis,” Mr Ferguson told The Tribune.

“So, we were in discussions and before we could’ve come to an amicable agreement, one of Atlantis management decided to be over zealous and decided to pull the trigger on their decision without proper dialogue with the taxicab union. So, we were not in agreement with that decision.

“I sent an e-mail last night to (an official) warning him to not make the decision to limit taxi drivers to just 20 or 25 because the taxi drivers at Paradise Island (are) now servicing all of the smaller hotels and marina on Paradise island and nearby resort properties in Nassau.”

He continued: “So, it’s imperative that taxi drivers did their antigen test and all of them that were on Atlantis property had in their possession a negative antigen test and we were practising social distancing…but they decide to treat us, I guess, the way they treat the hotel union and to take charge of the taxi industry, but of course, under the leadership of Mr Wesley Ferguson that’s not going to happen so taxi drivers called me (Wednesday) morning and I had to make a snap decision to do the protest.”

The group protested for more than an hour at the resort yesterday.

When contacted about the issue yesterday, Russell Miller, the Paradise Island mega resort’s executive vice-president of hotel operations, gave a different explanation. Mr Miller said he had planned to discuss the new rules with Mr Ferguson yesterday morning, but noted the union president never showed up to the meeting.

“The six taxi rule was absolutely incorrect, and the taxi president knows that and he and I discussed it the other day when there were 63 taxis in the lot of the Royal Towers and he and I discussed that and he agreed that 63 was too many and we suggested that we reduce it to 30,” Mr Miller told reporters.

“Now, he sent me a note saying he was coming over here (Tuesday) and he was going to meet with me, but I never heard from him and I got an e-mail late (Tuesday) night and he sent me a note (Wednesday) that he was coming over and I haven’t heard from him, but the numbers are totally incorrect.”

The Tribune was told that both parties eventually spoke yesterday morning and resolved the issue, allowing for some 30 taxi drivers to return to work.

“We were able to resolve that and all taxi drivers were able to go back to work,” Mr Ferguson told this newspaper.