You Go Girl – Eleuthera Woman Helps Small Island Businesses Grow

Young entrepreneur Anya Ferguson believes she has what it takes to help small Family Island businesses modernise and prosper, especially in these difficult times.

“I currently reside on the island of Eleuthera, it is my home. And there's nothing more I wanted than to help the people in the place I love most,” she told Tribune Woman.

And she is offering this help through her new small business consultancy company called Pivotal Flow Advisors BA.

“I chose the name Pivotal Flow Advisors BA because ‘pivotal’ is of crucial importance in relation to the development or success of something else, and I want my people to grow. Flow, because I've been through so much and I just felt the need to involve God. I know God will allow my business to flow continuously in the right direction. B is for Bryson, my super smart, cool son, and A for myself, Anya,” said the 28-year-old.



In the past, the Ms Ferguson has owned and operated several business ventures, with the Lust Cosmetics Makeup and Beauty Line being the very first.



“Lust was inspired by my sister's love for makeup. Presently, the line is still being used. I also owned the ColorMeCrazy Beauty Salon in Nassau. It was inspired by the need to change the scenery in an unfamiliar area,” she said.

While she was passionate about those businesses and enjoyed running them, she said a small business consultancy firm is definitely more her.

“I have my Bachelor's in Administration - Banking and Finance, with a minor in Private Banking. In addition, I have a banking certification, and an Associate in Financial Services, Microsoft Office training and a few more. This is my level of comfort and truly makes Anya, Anya,” she said.

Pivotal Flow Advisors, she explained, offers clients help with accounting, VAT filing, Microsoft office, and general consultancy services for small operations that wish to see their business grow.



Ms Ferguson said she enjoys the flexibility of being her own boss; being able to work at her own pace while finding ways to tailor services to each individual client’s needs.

“We are literally a one-stop shop. On the island of Eleuthera, small businesses are the main (form of business) and the main source of income for Family Islanders. For example, for most businesses that are presently operating with pen and paper, we can digitalise your company to the appropriate systems,” she said.

“Additionally, if your company is not prepared to purchase those systems, we can create Excel budget reports that can be linked to income, expenses, profit and loss statements.”

Her work, Ms Ferguson said, makes her feel empowered. She believes when people see a young vibrant, disciplined, strong and independent woman like herself, they too will feel motivated to keep on going. She was also recently elected as the treasurer and director of the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce.

“My new favourite scripture is Romans 8:22: ‘For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hopes for.’ Due to the increased volume of new clients, I do believe I will have to hire an assistant really soon. And this is a blessing. I am excited for the present and the future,” said Ms Ferguson.