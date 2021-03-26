Concern Over Rise In Cases Since January

THE Ministry of Health said the “marked increase” in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalisations since January is “disconcerting”.
In a statement issued yesterday, health officials said they have been closely monitoring the figures and the increase on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco is concerning.
This comes as 33 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.
Of those cases, 21 are in New Providence, eight are in Grand Bahama, two are in Abaco while there is one new case each in Eleuthera and Exuma.
These cases brought the country’s case total to 8,986 for the year.
At last report, 31 people were in hospital with COVID-19.
Health officials are urging people to adhere to specified health protocols to minimise infection chances.
“The Ministry of Health encourages the general public to continually adhere to the health precautions – avoid social gatherings, maintain adequate social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask,” officials said.
“The public is reminded that COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in-country for those who wish to exercise the option to be vaccinated.”
Comments
John 4 minutes ago
The country is more open than it has ever been since going into its first Covid-19 lockdown around this same time last year. The borders , though controlled are more active and apparently persons leaving the country and returning pose more risk than tourist who visit. And some, in both instances Bahamians and tourists, who travel by sea do not always follow the safety protocols. Especially those who enter or leave and/or return by private sea craft. And Other countries are also seeing surges in cases. Britain, for example has forbid anyone to leave or enter that country, beginning Monday, without special permission. Anyone violating this law can be fined $7,500U$. And some 28 states in the Us have seen surges in cases after its spring break season began. Students flocked to beaches and other party hotspots and many failed to follow safety protocols including social distancing, mask wearing and curfews. In fact some beaches in South Florida had to put in more restrictions, including closing and/or restrictions on bridges leading to those beaches.
