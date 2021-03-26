Concern Over Rise In Cases Since January

THE Ministry of Health said the “marked increase” in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalisations since January is “disconcerting”.

In a statement issued yesterday, health officials said they have been closely monitoring the figures and the increase on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco is concerning.

This comes as 33 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Of those cases, 21 are in New Providence, eight are in Grand Bahama, two are in Abaco while there is one new case each in Eleuthera and Exuma.

These cases brought the country’s case total to 8,986 for the year.

At last report, 31 people were in hospital with COVID-19.

Health officials are urging people to adhere to specified health protocols to minimise infection chances.

“The Ministry of Health encourages the general public to continually adhere to the health precautions – avoid social gatherings, maintain adequate social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask,” officials said.

“The public is reminded that COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in-country for those who wish to exercise the option to be vaccinated.”