Ministry Adds Four Patrol Vessels

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard said they are making progress as a ministry in protecting the country’s scarce marine resources, with the addition of four patrol vessels at a cost of some $700,000.

He noted that they have also significantly increased staff, hiring “the largest complement of fisheries officers in the country’s history.”

Mr Pintard was speaking at the official commissioning ceremony of the Department of Marine Resources’ 25ft Contender Marine Patrol Craft in Freeport on Friday.

He said the ministry is continuing the tradition in the department under successive administrations of increasing the complement of vessels.

The minister indicated that while the funds allocated thus far are significant, he believes much more is required.

“We spent in the vicinity of $704,000 since 2019 to add four additional marine patrol vessels. Dorian, unfortunately, set us back in terms of the damage done, not just to vehicles and facilities, but also to several patrol crafts.

“But we are excited we are back on track. We were hurt by the tragedies of Dorian and the pandemic, but we are rebounding and building back stronger than before,” Minister Pintard said.

The commissioned vessel is fully equipped with VHS radio, GPS, VHS radio, strobe lights, and twin Yamaha engines.

“We are excited about this opportunity to patrol and protect our environment,” he said.

Mr Pintard said that Grand Bahama is not their only focus. He promised to make sure Abaco has its “right” complement of vessels, as well as Eleuthera and Bimini.

The minister also indicated that $216,000 in additional funds have been allocated to increase the complement of vehicles on Grand Bahama to assist the staff in executing their work.

“We have made some progress. Are we where we need to be as a ministry? I would say, no. Are we on the right road heading in the right direction and picking up speed? I would say yes.”

In terms of personnel in Grand Bahama, Minister Pintard noted that one of the challenges his ministry has had is insufficient personnel to enforce the laws regarding the protection of the marine environment.

To address that issue, he reported that they have increased the staff complement to eight in the Department of Marine Resources.

“Four persons have been added since 2018, and over the last three years we have had the approval to hire the largest complement of fisheries officers in the history of the Bahamas,” he said.

“We are grateful that the policymakers and public servants are appreciating the fact that if we are to protect our marine resources here, there has to be a dramatic increase, not just in capacity, but in terms of the number of employees available throughout the length and breadth of the Bahamas,” he said.

During his address, Mr Pintard recognised Ledena Pelecanos who heads the department in Grand Bahama. He also made mention of Wayne Hall for his many years as a volunteer and lecturer for some of their initiatives, including the aquaponics programme, in Grand Bahama. “I wish to acknowledge him with a moment of silence for his untimely passing,” he said.

He also noted that the police and Defence Force officers have also assisted the department or marine resources for many years.

“We are not a small island state, we are a big ocean state, and it is in our collective interest to increase the complement of marine officers,” he said. “We have a large cadre of police, Defence Force, and prison officers, and it only stands to reason that we ought to increase the complement of marine officers and fisheries throughout the Bahamas,” he said.

Another goal, Mr Pintard said, is their intention to set up satellite offices in both West End and East End Grand Bahama.

“We were well on the way in the East before Dorian and had a commitment for space, and we intend to resume the mission to ensure in both locations we establish a presence. Both areas are important fishing areas and it is important we give the technical and enforcement support necessary,” he said.

Mr Pintard said funding has been made available to assist entrepreneurs, such as farmers and fishers whose livelihood was disrupted by Dorian and the pandemic.

Mr Pintard said Minister Kenneth Lewis, a pacesetter in the Marine Resource sector, is among the many who suffered significant damage.

He noted that more than $300,000 was made available, in conjunction with the Small Business Development Center to help fishers with rebuilding.

The minister also stated that a $5 million grant was allocated for farmers and fishers for Dorian relief.

“We continue to access those funds to ensure our fishers and food processors, and other stakeholders can ensure the supply chain continues with marine products, he stressed.

He was pleased that they were able to collaborate with the Food and Agriculture organisation and that has helped the Bahamas with small boat repairs, provision of condos and trap making.

“We have taken a policy position to reserve the Bahamian patrimony, our marine resource, this scarce resource for Bahamians,” he said.

“In terms of diving, we believe it is important that we excite our young people of the opportunity in commercial fishing,” added Mr Pintard.

“We are working with the National Training Agency, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and we have designed an excellent diving programme that is now into its second year where we train Bahamians who will become certified PADI drivers,” he explained.

He said that today some 21 persons in Grand Bahama are enrolled in the joint dive initiative. “We expect another 20 will be added to this cohort in two weeks and we are excited that 41 persons in Grand Bahama will gain skills to work in commercial fishing and other areas,” he said.