Pm Says He Heard About Dna Members' Arrests Through The Press

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said “nobody’s above the law”, while suggesting he had nothing to do with the arrests of several Democratic National Alliance (DNA) members earlier this week.

On Monday, DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe and several party members were arrested and questioned for several hours by police at Central Police Station. They were held in reference to allegations of unlawful assembly on March 3rd when they protested in Parliament square. Police also allege they “pushed on officers” in an attempt to gain entry to the House of Assembly.

Following their release, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said the party did not have permission to demonstrate as is required by law.

Despite the police chief insisting he does not take instructions from politicians, some see this incident as being politically motivated and have pointed fingers at the prime minister.

However, Dr Minnis made it clear to reporters Friday while in Ragged Island that he found out about what happened through the press reports.

“The first time I found out is when I saw the newspaper like everyone else,” Dr Minnis said. “I heard it in the press but I’m accused of many things. When you’re a leader anything that goes wrong you’re accused for. Things that go right you never receive credit for. So I’m accused of it, but all I would say is nobody’s above the law.

“The Commissioner of Police is constitutionally protected and our forefathers recognised the importance of constitutionally protecting the police which means that if I do wrong constitutionally he can bring the necessary law on me as prime minister. That’s his job. That’s his duty . . .”

Former DNA leader Branville McCartney has questioned whether members of the party acted according to police’s recollection, adding if it were so, the group would have been arrested on the spot.

Speaking to The Tribune recently, the former Bamboo Town MP said the arrests of the nine DNA members was a “travesty to democracy”.

After police contacted both Mrs Komolafe and DNA chairman Omar Smith last week, the group went to the station for questioning. Once there, they were arrested.

“Certainly it was a travesty to democracy for what happened to the DNA and Mrs Komolafe,” Mr McCartney said yesterday.

“To me that reeks of politics and it’s a damn shame that something like that is happening and that the police are being used to facilitate it when in fact we have so many issues going on regarding crime and murders. It’s obvious as to what happened.

“I am flabbergasted that this would have happened in this day and age.”

Mr McCartney further raised the question of the group’s conduct when his attention was drawn to the Commissioner’s account of what took place three weeks ago.