Suspect Accused Of Killing One, Trying To Kill Another

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was brought to court on a murder charge yesterday.

Sean Higgs appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of causing the death of Kendrik Ferguson on February 8.

During the hearing, the prosecution also alleged the accused attempted to kill another man a little over a month later on March 14.

Higgs was also said to be in possession of a firearm which he was accused of using to endanger the lives of three other men, two of which were said to be witnesses, on March 7.

Due to the nature of the charges, he was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to June 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, Higgs was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Photo: Donovan McIntosh/Tribune Staff