They’Re Back - Guests Return As Lighthouse Pointe Reopens

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LIGHTHOUSE Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort welcomed its first guests yesterday afternoon as it reopened one year on from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tennessee couple Bobby and Amy Smith, who booked their trip through Pat and Diane Tours, arrived at the hotel shortly before 2pm.

This is their first trip to The Bahamas. The couple came over on the Balearia Fast Ferry.

“It is very exciting (to be first guests); we were not expecting that,” said Mr Smith. “We are from Nashville, Tennessee; we have not been to The Bahamas before – it’s our first time.”

Mr Smith said they are looking forward to their stay on Grand Bahama.

“We want to play in the ocean, hang on the beach and have some fun,” he said.

Mrs Smith said that she felt very safe travelling on the Balearia because of the COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines they have in place.

“We came over on the ferry and it was very safe; it was a great trip over,” she said.

Caleb and Ashley Bresnahan, of Atlanta, Georgia, with their sons, Toshawn, six, and Ethan, 12, arrived shortly afterwards.

The couple are excited to be back in Grand Bahama for the first time since the pandemic.

“We are happy to be here and very excited. We are from Georgia and we have been here many times. So, this is our first time back since the pandemic,” Mr Bresnahan said.

Mrs Bresnahan said: “We are here until Sunday. I am excited to see what is open. I love this island and it is my home so I am happy to be back.”

She was very surprised about how smooth the entire process went once they arrived on the island. The Bresnahans also arrived by ferry.

“We came over on Balearia and I felt really secure. They checked our COVID test multiple times during the journey and they made sure there are hand sanitizers available.

“And when we got here, Immigration had the ambassadors and we gave the ambassadors our paperwork and looked over our COVID test again, and it was a smooth process.

“I thought with all the new regulations and travel visa, that it would be hectic and really crazy but you guys have a lot of people running it so it went really smooth.”

The couple said they were happy to be among the first guests at the resort. They said their eldest son is looking forward to snorkelling, and the little one loves making sandcastles.

Anitha Cooper, front office manager, is happy to welcome their guests. She said they have three families reserved and booked at the resort.

“Today, there were also some walk-ins and we welcomed that and we were excited about that,” she added. Everyone is settled in and enjoying the amenities.”

“The word is getting out and we want to continue to spread the word that we are open and ready for business.”

Ms Cooper said domestic travellers are also welcomed. “We also want to welcome our domestic travellers from Abaco, Exuma and Nassau,” she said.

She said the resort offers an all-inclusive package, which includes room, food and beverage, and also other amenities. “You can’t beat it, we have a wonderful rate that includes accommodation, breakfast, lunch dinner and also snacks and alcoholic beverages.”

She emphasized that they are strictly enforcing all COVID protocols.

“We have hand sanitizers and thermometer temperature check as well in place as you enter the lobby area and throughout the property,” she said.

Face masks are to be worn throughout the property and they are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing as well.

There are 37 hotel workers employed at the 197-room all-inclusive resort on Lucayan Beach. Two restaurants, golf course, spa, and other amenities are available.

A bellman said he was happy to be working at the hotel.

“It is good to be here again, I was formerly some 20 years at the resort. I am so happy this hotel is opened,” he said.

Pat Kemp, of Pat and Diane Tours,said: “It is a pleasure for us because we have not been doing any bus transfers since COVID started and during Dorian, and it is good to bring the first guests to the Grand Lucayan; I feel great about that and hopefully, it is a continuous thing.”

Mr Kemp said it has been very challenging over the past year after the hotel closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the past year, with the bus just sitting there we still had to do maintenance on it to keep it in good condition so when the tourists do come back, and the challenge has been finding the funds to do that, he explained.

Pat and Diane Tours has been in the tour business for 25 years on Grand Bahama. They lost their snorkelling boat, one of the largest on the island, with a double decker with water slide and rock climbing wall during Matthew. Hurricane Dorian and the COVID pandemic has significantly affected the company.

Mr Kemp said they started bringing regular guests to the island about three weeks ago on the Balearia. He expects business will get better. “The number has been going up ever since Balaera started running from Florida and we pray for this trend to continue,” he said.