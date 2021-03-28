Man Shot Dead On Gibbs Corner

A man is dead after a shooting on Gibbs Corner on Saturday morning.
There are few details at the moment but, according to reports, police were alerted to gunshots in the area shortly before 8am and were directed to a residence where they found the man’s body lying on the ground. He had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.
