Churches: Vaccine Has Our Blessing

THE Bahamas Christian Council’s COVID Vaccine Investigative Committee has released its report on coronavirus vaccinations, saying experts agree that the benefits of getting the shot far outweighs the disadvantages.

However, the committee recommended that all churches make their own determination in advising their flock about taking the vaccine, adding that whether or not a person decides to get vaccinated is a personal choice.

The March 22 report, which was released to the media yesterday, looked at several concerns of the Christian community: the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines; COVID-19 vaccines’ interaction with human DNA; the use of fetal cell lines in the vaccines; and the relevance of COVID-19 to “end time prophecy”.

The report noted that the World Health Organisation validated its first vaccine on its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) on December 31, 2020.

“The EUL opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccines,” the report said.

Some vaccine sceptics have been concerned at the pace COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out and questioned their long-term impact.

The Christian Council’s report said that “it is well within reason” that the WHO’s validation of the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines “is warranted”.

The group also noted: “The subject matter experts unanimously agreed that the long-term effects of the vaccines cannot be determined at this time simply because sufficient time has not elapsed; however, the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the disadvantages.”

The group also said: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines, and in particular, nucleic acid vaccines, alter or modify the human DNA.”

BCC also referred to concerns from the anti-abortion community about fetal cells being used in the vaccines.

“A cell line is a general term that applies to a defined population of cells that can be maintained for culture for an extended period of time. They are usually clonal, meaning that the entire population originated from a single common ancestor cell,” the report said.

“Historical fetal cell lines were derived in the 1960’s and 1970’s from two elective abortions that have been used to create vaccines for diseases such as hepatitis A, rubella, and rabies. Any COVID-19 vaccine that relies on these historic cell lines will not require nor solicit new abortions.

“Generally, many vaccines use these cell lines either in the development stage where vaccines are created, the confirmation stage where vaccines are tested for their efficacy or the production stage where cell lines are used to produce the vaccine.

“Neither Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines use fetal cell lines in their production and hence neither of these vaccines contain aborted fetal components.”

The BCC committee said the religious body opposes elective abortion and recognises that the use of cell lines may infringe on what is deemed morally acceptable.

“However, given that COVID-19 vaccines do not contain components of aborted fetus or cell lines, those who receive COVID-19 vaccines should not be deemed an accessory to an abortion,” the report said.

In reference to some Christians who see COVID-19 as biblical “end time prophecy” and the vaccine as the “mark of the beast,” the group said there was insufficient evidence to prove this.

“The mark of the beast, when viewed in its scriptural context, speaks to a decision to renounce Jesus Christ and submit to the lordship of Satan. Consequently, the decision to be vaccinated for COVID-19, in a general sense, does not fall into this category.

“Further, our research has found that the events outlined in scripture surrounding the introduction of the mark of the beast, are not consistent with the global response of the medical and scientific communities to this current COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ultimately the group said people must make their own choice about taking the vaccine.

“Each and every Christian must weigh the risks and benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine based upon their particular situation and condition, in addition to seeking spiritual guidance from their faith leaders.

“Whether or not a citizen chooses to take a COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of personal choice.”

The committee, chaired by Pastor Mario Moxey, interviewed a cross-section of experts for its report and also reviewed media reports, scientific journals and social media. The group also interviewed theologians and had a panel discussion with the government’s National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee.