Vaccinations Resume Today After Grand Bahama Rush

VACCINATIONS for COVID-19 will resume on Grand Bahama today after appointments were cancelled on Saturday due to oversubscription.

A statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority on Saturday said the day’s session had been cancelled until further notice.

“Upon replenishment of our vaccine stock, the public will be advised when the vaccination exercise (in Grand Bahama) will resume, via local and social media,” PHA said. “Persons who have already received a vaccine but did not receive a vaccine card will be advised of a day for pick up. Management apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thanks the public for the positive response to date.”

However last night, the Office of the Prime Minister said vaccinations will continue today in Grand Bahama as the country expects a new shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses this week.

When The Tribune visited the Grand Bahama vaccination centre at the Susan J Wallace Centre on Friday, there was a clear indication that the process had picked up with people waiting for hours to receive their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Although the priority groups were senior citizens and healthcare workers, other people showing up were not turned away even though they did not fall into those categories.

Despite earlier fears in Europe about the vaccine, people who spoke with The Tribune felt it was safe and that getting vaccinated was worth the long wait.

According to USA Today, AstraZeneca and its research partner Oxford University released the first picture on Monday, March 22, of the large clinical trial they have run in the US for their COVID-19 vaccine, finding it is safe and prevents symptomatic disease by 79 percent.

If it is approved in the US, it would be the fourth vaccine authorised for use in that country alongside ones from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccination roll-out started a week ago in Grand Bahama. The response was slow early in the week. By Friday, however, the response from residents had increased.

Online appointments were behind or lagged by an average of two to three hours, and longer for walk-ins.

Seating under the tent outside was all taken, and people stood under the eaves of the building for protection from the sun. Others sat on the pavement and on the bleachers with umbrellas to fill out forms and wait as their names were called.

One resident, who identified himself as Richard, did not mind waiting.

When asked why he felt it was important to come and get vaccinated, he said: “So that we can all start to recover and get back to normalcy.”

He added: “I got here about half-an-hour ago, but I think the line of people with appointments is about an hour and a half I heard. I don’t mind waiting. It is a nice day, and I brought my tablet while I wait. It’s a bit of a long wait, but at least we are getting the vaccine; so I think that is good.”

Richard was not afraid of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires two doses, given eight to 12 weeks apart, to prime the immune system to fight off the coronavirus.

“I am not fearful of it one bit,” he said. “There were some batches I think that was suspect, but I believe all the ones that are here (in the Bahamas) and in North America are fine.”

Dutch resident Jacobus van Emmrik said he was looking forward to getting the vaccine.

Both he and his wife had registered online. Her appointment was at 11.30am, and he was scheduled for 2.30pm on Friday.

However, as of Thursday the online registration for vaccination was suspended or discontinued and no one was able to register for an appointment. Registered online participants were provided with a verification code, which was written on their application form by volunteers.

Mr van Emmrik—who has worked in the Bahamas for the past two years – said he is getting access to the vaccine much sooner here than he would have in Europe.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s been tested, and I think it is better for us to have the vaccination than COVID-19. So, I think it will be okay, and it will be beneficial.

“I came at 11am because my wife had an appointment at 11.30am and my appointment is a bit later at 2.30pm. She is inside now, and it is important she gets it, and then I will get it later.

“I am very happy because actually, we will get it here sooner than in Europe, where we come from. We are very happy that we can get it so soon. There is not so much interest from the Bahamian people, or it (the response) is lower than they expected.

“I hope the Bahamian people see that it works out fine and there is nothing serious that happens and that people are okay and don’t get COVID, and that they also decide to get the vaccine,” he said.

When asked about the long wait, Mr van Emmrik said: “I don’t mind the wait; better to wait and get it than be impatient and grumpy about it. It is what it is. I am just happy that it is available and well organised, and no reason to complain.”

Not everyone was as patient, though.

A resident who gave his name as Mr Sturrup got up early and came around 8am, but was still waiting outside the centre around 1pm.

“I came here actually at 7.54am, and I have not been served as yet – it was 18 of us out here,” he said.

Mr Sturrup did not have an appointment and was registered as a walk-in. After waiting for several hours, he decided to confront one of the volunteers about what was taking so long for his name to be called.

“The wait is long, but I would appreciate it if they say, ‘we can’t serve you today come back another day.’ I was saying, just let us know something, and then we will know to come back rather than be here all day. They are not taking any more appointments online,” he said.

Despite the long wait, Mr Sturrup believes that getting vaccinated is very important for the country.

The Tribune also spoke with some people after they had got the shot. We learned that vaccination cards had run out and vaccinated participants were given a slip of paper to return and collect their cards on Monday at the centre. The Tribune understands that participants were informed while in the observation area that there were no more vaccination cards on hand and they were waiting for more to be sent from New Providence.

Retired senior citizen Carlton Roxbury was relieved he got through the first dose without any issues.

He arrived at 8am and was finished around 3.30pm. “I am retired and I think it was important for me to get the shot; it was worth the wait.”

Senior citizen Earl Lightbourne said he did not feel a thing. “I just took the shot and I didn’t feel anything from the needle at all, and I asked her (the nurse) if she really stuck me because I didn’t feel anything. But I am feeling fine and on my way home to relax for the rest of the day. I am over 60 years and I encourage other persons to come and take the shot. I think it is really safe,” he said.