Dna ‘Open To Discussions’ With Independent Parties

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance leader Arinthia Komolafe revealed yesterday that her party is “open to having discussions with independent parties” and viable independent candidates who share the same ideology and philosophy as the DNA.

Her comments came after the Coalition of Independents, headed by Lincoln Bain, issued a release calling for “third parties to put aside differences and unite for the sake of our nation”.

When asked if the DNA will unify with those independents to form a coalition, Mrs Komolafe expressed the party’s willingness to work with others.

She said at a press conference: “Well I’m on the record speaking on behalf of the leadership of the DNA that we are open to having discussions with independent parties and viable independent candidates who share the same ideology and philosophy that we do, so that we can have a strong force in the next general election.

“And so the DNA has committed to putting forward a full slate of candidates, whether that is a full slate of DNA standard bearers or that is a coalition of persons who are prepared to work with the DNA.”

Mr Bain previously called for unity among third parties and expressed his willingness to even step down as leader of the independent group in order to achieve this as well.

“With that in mind, I call for third parties to put aside differences and unite for the sake of our nation – to come to the table and hold hands to lead us into new Bahamas,” he said in a press release issued last week. “The reservation for many third parties has always been who will lead and what will we name it. To this end I hereby express my willingness to step down as a leader in order to save our nation. This would allow the people to choose who should lead the unified body.

“It is time for all leaders to put personal ambitions aside to humble ourselves and put (the) country first. We further call for the members of these organisations to speak to your leaders and encourage them to come to the table and join forces in an effort to defeat the FNM and PLP and restore our nation.”

The DNA recently announced the ratification of 19 candidates for the next general election.