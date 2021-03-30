Forbes: We Are On The Brink Of A Third Wave

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE country’s top infectious disease expert believes The Bahamas is on the brink of a third COVID-19 wave, as health officials remain on high alert over a sustained uptick in positive cases in recent weeks.
Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, told The Tribune yesterday it was “fully possible” that cases could skyrocket following the Easter holiday weekend with increased social interaction.
Much of the new cases have been travel related, she said.
“There is a sustained uptick in the number of cases and that is very concerning and there could be an increase in cases after the holiday weekend if we are not following the health instructions,” Dr Forbes said. “(It) is fully possible.”
This comes as health officials confirmed 15 positive cases on Sunday, 42 on Saturday and 34 on Friday for a total of 91 cases in just three days. The country has seen 9,091 cases to date.
Fourteen cases were recorded on Thursday, 33 on Wednesday, 18 on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and 14 last Sunday for a total of 167 last week. Thirty-one people are currently in the hospital.
Health officials confirmed 160 cases the previous week.
The Tribune understands that COVID-19 numbers have concerned the government, sparking discussions at the Cabinet level over whether certain islands may now need tighter restrictions.
Asked if she was of the view that certain islands that have seen cases increase should be subject to tighter restrictions, Dr Forbes said this will depend on how people conduct themselves in the coming days.
“Well, we are at risk for having a third wave,” she said. “We could be on the brink of a third wave, but we’re not quite there yet nationwide. What happens in the next week or two depends on what we do now.
“We always want to prevent COVID-19. We know what works by now and that is following the public health instructions.
“If we’re all doing that well, we’ll keep the curve flattened. Health officials never want to put in place restrictive measures that are difficult to live with, that are bad for the economy and socialisation.
“Countries that have had to put strict measures in place were not able to bring their third and fourth waves under control. In fact they were growing and they were in situations where health capacity was beyond the level that the health system could manage and lots of people were dying.
“So, we have to balance all of that as we are on high alert about the number of new cases that we’re seeing.
“As you can see there have not been any immediate emergency restrictions put into place. Of course that all depends on what will happen with the curves and this current outbreak.”
Officials are expected to receive 33,600 more doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow.
The expected batch of vaccines from the World Health Organisation’s COVAX Facility represents the first tranche of 100,800 doses earmarked for The Bahamas and pre-paid through the PAHO Revolving Fund.
Dr Forbes said this is exciting news, but acknowledged that vaccine hesitancy is a major issue.
“We know vaccine hesitancy is a global phenomenon that happens worldwide especially with COVID-19 vaccines for various reasons.
“We know why it happens and we’re doing our best to keep the facts out there about these vaccines. They’re safe and effective and they can prevent COVID-19 across the board.
“All of these vaccines prevent getting severe COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths. It’s very good that COVID-19 can be vaccinated against.”
On Sunday, the Office of the Prime Minister said around 63 percent of people who have received the vaccine are age 60 and older.
Forty-two percent of people who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent are female.
The statement said vaccinations will now take place in Eleuthera this week.
Grand Bahama’s vaccine programme will also resume after appointments were cancelled on Saturday due to oversubscription.
The country received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10 —which were 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the government of India.
Dawes 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
From when this started Government brought in laws to force people to wear masks and social distance. Then they selectively enforced these laws. Then cases go up an they have curfews, close restaurants and maybe even have lockdowns, which affect those who followed the rules more then those who don't. Its not hard, just enforce the laws. have people at the beaches that do this. Luckily for Government the weather as always won't be good this weekend, so not many will be at the beach (well Friday for sure).
Sickened 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
I suggest we make a list of all these fools who get caught partying and when they show up in hospital with COVID they get pushed to the back of the line and are the ones sleeping on the floor when hospitals are overwhelmed. These idiots don't deserve care before people who did the right thing.
immigrant 8 hours ago
This crap at Cabbage Beach has been going on for months. One could see why the competent authority closed the beaches...However, this once again begs the question, where were the police? Why was there no enforcement? Now these fools in gubment gonna whack us all with the same belt and blame the general population for not following protocol. Instead of those "Covid Patrol" cars with 4 officers in each one sitting at the bars, why don't they send them over to Cabbage Beach one Sunday and give everyone in violation of the emergency orders a hefty fine. Accountability...What a foreign concept.
hj 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
I suppose the police have more important things to deal with such as making sure your car is licensed and you have your seatbelt on. Is it so difficult to patrol the beaches? Will you put everyone on lockdown again just because you are so lazy and incompetent to enforce your own laws?
tetelestai 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Okay the headline is not only misleading, but also inaccurate. Dr. Forbes did not say that we are "on the brink of a third wave." But rather, she asserted that we are "at risk...could be on the brink...BUT THAT WE ARE NOT THERE YET!"
Come on Tribune, we are aware that you are nothing better than a gossip tabloid, only alive to recall the glory days of the pathetic UBP government, and its herald, the FNM - but some readers actually take your slop seriously.
So, at lest pretend to have some journalistic integrity...please?
John 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
A THIRD WAVE may be necessary for the pandemic to end and for the COVID-19 to die. The virus will not lay down and die. It will continue to try to infect and possibly re-infect. That is how these type viruses survive. And if humans continue to wear masks and practice other safety protocols, the virus will be gone in a few weeks. But if they want to act silly and be careless, then they will prolong the virus’ tour on earth, allowing it to infect more people and claim more lives.
DDK 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Beaches and face masks in the heat????
themessenger 58 minutes ago
Well if the jackasses won’t wear a mask perhaps body odor wid dem all crease up together like dat might cause some social distancing.
