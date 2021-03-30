Man Killed In Abaco Crash

A TRAFFIC fatality in Abaco left one man dead and another with minor injuries on Sunday.

Police said shortly after 6pm, officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station were called to a traffic accident on S C Bootle Highway in the area of Calypso Hill.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a red GMC vehicle that was overturned some 15ft from the driver’s body.

Initial investigations revealed that the GMC vehicle was travelling eastbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over repeatedly, resulting in the driver being ejected. The driver died at the scene.

The male passenger was taken to the Marsh Harbour Community Clinic with minor injuries.

This comes after two people were killed in separate traffic accidents on Andros and New Providence on the weekend.

Police are sending out a “stern warning to the motoring public” to adhere to the speed limit, to be attentive and be reminded that driving with an electronic device is prohibited.