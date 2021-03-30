Marines Get Jabs

By EARYEL BOWLEG

EIGHTY people were vaccinated during the three days the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Coral Harbour base was open as a COVID-19 inoculation site.

The Tribune was told there was some hesitation among members about getting the shot.

Force medical officer, Lieutenant Commander Dr Derwin Johnson explained the 80 people vaccinated does not only include marines but also consists of retirees and groups. Although he did not have the information at hand at the time, he estimated more than 85-90 percent of marines made up that figure.

Dr Johnson explained that the force’s base opened as a site on March 22, but the Ministry of Health suspended the location because it wanted to concentrate efforts more centrally and a lot of people who were getting vaccinated at that site were finding it difficult to get that far southwest.

“Not marines but I’m speaking to other persons because we were responsible for not only marines. We were responsible for immigration, customs, and possibly a portion of the police force at this location,” he told The Tribune.

A statement from a RBDF spokesperson yesterday indicated that vaccination turnout was low due to some hesitation about the shot.

The statement read: “Organisational members generally are still apprehensive about the potential long term side-effects and insurance coverage payouts if one faces an adverse reaction and likely dies. As a result, the turnout for the vaccine has been low and comprised of the senior officers predominantly.”

When asked if he noticed the apprehension about the potential long term side-effects, Dr Johnson said: “No I wouldn’t say that’s something I’ve noticed. I know some marines (have) asked if the vaccine is safe which I would’ve replied yes.”

He also pointed to the fact that a lot of marines are actually stationed on other islands.

“A little more than 1,500 marines in total - that’s all we have in terms of the entire Defense Force compliment,” Dr Johnson explained. “When you factor in the Family Island element and most of our vessels were out to sea during the time that the vaccination (was taking place at) Coral Harbour.

“You (are) looking at about roughly 800 of those marines that were not even in place at the time as well as we have a lot of marines that are assigned to outposts. So we’re looking at the Defense Force base complement itself, the base only has about maybe 200 persons on the actual base at any given time.

“…We can’t really say, ‘okay we had such a low number’ when the majority of the marines were actually out. Yes, the numbers were actually low in terms of actual figures, but in terms of availability at the time, a lot of the marines were not present.”

But the marines on other islands will have an opportunity to be vaccinated.

“The plan is, and this is what was worked out with (Ministry of) Health, as the vaccine is rolled out on the other islands, as it was done in Freeport—we have marines in Freeport as well and those marines in Freeport were able to be vaccinated as the vaccine rollout in Grand Bahama.

“Also likewise for those marines who are stationed on our other outposts – Bimini, Abaco, Exuma, Ragged Island, and Iguana. They too will be a part of the Family Island rollout – that specific island rollout. So they will be counted in the numbers that are done by (Ministry of) Health.”