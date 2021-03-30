Religious Leaders Take Vaccines

BAHAMAS Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander and BCC member Pastor Mario Moxey received COVID-19 vaccinations at Loyola Hall yesterday.

They were vaccinated a day after the BCC’s COVID Vaccine Investigative Committee released its report on coronavirus vaccinations, saying experts agree that the benefits of getting the shot far outweigh any disadvantages.

“We are comfortable now in making this decision for us and our family,” Bishop Fernander said yesterday at the vaccine site.

However, the BCC committee recommended that all churches make their own determination in advising their flock about taking the vaccine, adding that whether or not a person decides to get vaccinated is a personal choice. Pastor Moxey chaired the BCC’s vaccine committee.