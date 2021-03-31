Fisherman Died After Airlift Was ‘Refused’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 74-year-old fisherman who complained of shortness of breath died in Bimini early Tuesday morning after he was not evacuated to New Providence because he reportedly weighed too much.

The family of Louis Edward Rolle, who said he was diagnosed with COVID-19, said officials believed they could not safely transport him in the special chamber used to move COVID-19 patients because he did not meet weight specifications.

The episode could reignite questions about the country’s capacity to airlift Family Island residents who experience medical distress during the pandemic. Rolle’s death came exactly one year after Kim Johnson-Rolle, the country’s first COVID-19 death, died after officials were also unable to evacuate her off of Bimini.

Health officials either did not respond to inquiries about the matter yesterday or they directed The Tribune to officials who were not available.

Rolle’s niece, Meredith Henfield, said the government “dropped the ball” in the matter.

“He was not able to fit in the chamber and they just leave him there until he died (sic),” she said.

Rolle has two children, both of whom live in the United States.

His sister, Ms Henfield’s mother, lives in Grand Bahama.

“He died around 2.30am (Tuesday) morning,” Ms Henfield said. “He was complaining about shortness of breath. He was plagued with heart issues, high blood pressure and all of that. My only thing is I think the government should’ve tried their best to get him out even if they had to send the defence force’s cargo plane for him. If you know a person can’t fit into a chamber, you should assist whatever way you can.”

Ms Henfield said Bimini residents looking after her uncle contacted her for help but she was unable to get him off the island.

“You know people are obese so you should make provisions for them,” she said, describing the ordeal as an “eye-opener”.

“You try to not react negatively and just hope and pray that something would’ve happened but nothing did. Everybody is okay right now but just disappointed that he didn’t get the help that he needed. We just hope it doesn’t happen to somebody else. And the fact that it’s exactly one year after Kim’s death, boy it’s hard.”

Ms Henfield said her uncle was “jolly like a big bear,” adding that he was a “happy go lucky” person who just enjoyed life and never allowed himself to get stressed out.

Denver Stuart, Rolle’s nephew, said he offered to transport his uncle by boat to Grand Bahama or New Providence but was turned down, according to Eyewitness News.

He said: “I said I’m willing to rent a boat, to fuel up a boat, I’m a captain, I can have him in Grand Bahama, Freeport within two hours on a speed boat. I said I could have him then into Nassau within three hours, give me permission. They said we would be breaking protocol.”

According to data from the Ministry of Health released earlier yesterday, 188 people have died from the disease. Rolle’s death has not officially been added to that count.

Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday, pushing the nation’s overall toll to 9,119.