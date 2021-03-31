Marine Faces Firearm Charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer from New Providence was arraigned in Grand Bahama on a firearm and ammunition possession charges yesterday.

Letario Gardiner, of Sealink Drive, South Beach, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson where he was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police say the accused was found with a silver and black Springfield pistol on Saturday, March 27, in Freeport.

On the ammunition possession charge, it is said that on the same date and place, he was also found with 10 .9mm bullets without being the holder of a firearm certificate.

Gardiner pleaded not guilty to the charges and elected a summary trial.

RBDF Senior Commander Freddie Brown was also present in court for the arraignment. He will accompany and escort Gardiner to New Providence, where he will be interdicted from the RBDF pending the outcome of the trial.

The RBDF officer was granted a signed bail of $5,000 with two suretors.

He is required to sign in at a police station in Nassau on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 6am and 6pm.

His case was adjourned to July 21.