Minister ‘Disappointed’ On False Covid Tests

TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday the proliferation of fake COVID-19 PCR tests are “disappointing” and warned the public – “it is not worth the risk”.

Mr D’Aguilar, speaking to reporters outside of cabinet, spoke after nine people appeared in court on Monday accused of trying to travel on fake COVID documents.

Mr D’Aguilar said the penalties for this offence are quite substantial.

“I think it’s two years in jail and a $4,000 fine,” he said. “To me, it is not worth the risk, and not only that it’s irresponsible, and, as I said before, disappointing that you take those measures.”

Warning that COVID-19 prevention measures are in “place for a reason”, he said the government is trying its best to prevent community spread and urged people to “please abide by the rules and not try to deviate from them. That is why we are, probably to a certain degree, having some uptick in our COVID numbers.”

A rapid-antigen test at the Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport upon departure costs $40, while at other airports they cost $50 and the RT-PCR test costs $150. A COVID-19 test is needed in addition to a $60 health visa that travellers must obtain from the government before travelling through The Bahamas or for those trying to gain entry into the country.

Agreeing this has made travel more expensive, Mr D’Aguilar said it is “very important,” that these protocols are followed. He added: “Neither you nor I are in a position to know or to opine on what is the best test or not, and they have decided that travel from New Providence and Grand Bahama, we need a PCR test.

“It is absolutely critical that we prevent as best as we can any growth in COVID cases in the family islands because the health facilities just do not exist to provide adequate care, and so the government is taking the advice that they’re provided in order to prevent it.

“I know it’s costly. I know it’s annoying, I know that everybody is fatigued, but we cannot allow for an uptick to happen.”

Mr D’Aguilar also spoke about a perceived lack of information being presented to incoming travellers about the PCR testing requirements and said that up to 50,000 people apply for a health visa every month. “Yes, there are going to be some people who show up, but we have a very robust approval system in place,” he said.

“We sort our applications by date of travel, so if you get up and go to the airport this morning and say you’re travelling this afternoon or late morning that will pop up at the front of the queue and you can be approved very quickly in order to facilitate your travel.”