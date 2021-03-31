‘Is That A Gun In Your Underwear?’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer yesterday testified that he recovered a loaded gun from the underwear of a man who denied being in possession of an unlicensed firearm during his first court appearance.

In January, Damil Campbell appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after he was accused of being in possession of a .40 pistol and a silver magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition. When he was initially arraigned on the charges, he denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned for trial.

Yesterday, Police Corporal Marcian Frazier, one of the arresting officers, recounted the events that led to the weapon’s discovery on January 18.

Under oath, he told the court he and another officer were on mobile patrol in the Kemp Road area when they observed a blue Chevy vehicle emerge from a vacant lot. Cpl Frazier said the car aroused his suspicion because it was on the road after curfew hours. He said when he turned on the police lights and fog horns to beckon for the vehicle to stop, the car, which was occupied by three men, began to reverse into the vacant lot.

Cpl Frazier said that he and his partner then got out of their patrol car and shouted verbal commands for the car to stop. He said when the vehicle eventually came to a halt, he ordered the occupants to get out of the vehicle and lie on the ground.

“I then informed them of a search in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms,” he said.

“During a search of Damil Campbell, I discovered inside of his boxer briefs a black Smith & Wesson .40 pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition…I tilted him on the side and patted him down. When I got to his groin area, I felt a hard object. I asked him what it was, but he did not respond. When I made a search, I discovered the firearm.”

Officer Frazier said after his discovery, he “immediately cautioned and arrested” Campbell and the other males. He said Campbell was then taken to the Wulff Road Police Station while the firearm was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The weapon in question was exhibited in court. Cpl Frazier said upon examination, it was discovered that two of the eight bullets had already been fired.

Yesterday, the interviewing officer, Constable Kyle Ernest, also gave evidence. He said on January 19, when he reported to work at CID, he received certain information and was given the firearm and ammunition. He also said when he put a series of questions to the accused during his interview, he declined to comment.

After Constable Ernest’s testimony, the prosecution requested an adjournment to get the firearm’s laboratory report.

The case continues on April 26.