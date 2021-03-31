Rolle Acts Over ‘Spurious’ Claims

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle has reported a video circulating on social media that makes “spurious allegations” against him to the Criminal Investigation Department.

A statement released by the Royal Bahamas Police Force yesterday said the police chief “takes these attacks on his reputation seriously” and has reported the matter to the CID for an investigation.

“He stresses that although persons have a right to free speech in this country, they do not have an exclusive right to make malicious and defamatory statements about anyone, so as to cause hurt or unnecessary pain,” the police statement said.

“The Commissioner is proud of his accomplishments and gives thanks to God as he celebrates his first year as Commissioner of Police today.

“In commemoration of this milestone (on) March 31, he will dedicate a chapel to the Lord, where officers can seek refuge during trying times. The Commissioner thanks all good and upstanding citizens and residents for their continued support, as he acknowledges that in the midst of good, evil is always present.

“It was a very difficult year policing this country and despite the personal attacks, he remains focused on his mandate to keep all safe and ask that you continue to keep him along with his family in prayer.”

The video in question circulated on social media this week, and featured a man making a series of allegations against the Commissioner. Up to press time, police said the individual who made the video was not in custody.