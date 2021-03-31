Rolle Acts Over ‘Spurious’ Claims

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle has reported a video circulating on social media that makes “spurious allegations” against him to the Criminal Investigation Department.
A statement released by the Royal Bahamas Police Force yesterday said the police chief “takes these attacks on his reputation seriously” and has reported the matter to the CID for an investigation.
“He stresses that although persons have a right to free speech in this country, they do not have an exclusive right to make malicious and defamatory statements about anyone, so as to cause hurt or unnecessary pain,” the police statement said.
“The Commissioner is proud of his accomplishments and gives thanks to God as he celebrates his first year as Commissioner of Police today.
“In commemoration of this milestone (on) March 31, he will dedicate a chapel to the Lord, where officers can seek refuge during trying times. The Commissioner thanks all good and upstanding citizens and residents for their continued support, as he acknowledges that in the midst of good, evil is always present.
“It was a very difficult year policing this country and despite the personal attacks, he remains focused on his mandate to keep all safe and ask that you continue to keep him along with his family in prayer.”
The video in question circulated on social media this week, and featured a man making a series of allegations against the Commissioner. Up to press time, police said the individual who made the video was not in custody.
Comments
tribanon 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
My oh my, looks like someone got under the skin of Minnis's tough-on-plebes Gestapo Chief. It's unseemly for a high profile public official like Rolle to be whining that 'sticks and stones do break his bones.'
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
The general talk on the street ( and from retired officers) is that there is a serious issue in the RBPF with "sexual indiscretions" among the senior ranks vs the junior officers .......... The bold allegations on a social media platform may have forced the COP to act ............ whether it is true about him personally or not .......... But predator khaki officers should worry anyone, including the COP & MONS Dames ............ Sex is a weapon and a terrifying tool used by powerful people everywhere (including gun-toting officers against the civilians).
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID