Warning Over Marlin Fishing

AFTER a video circulated on social media showing the capture and landing of a blue marlin fish, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources advised that any billfish caught in Bahamian waters should be returned to the sea unharmed.

“The only exception to this policy include billfish caught under the terms of an approved sports fishing tournament,” a statement from the ministry noted. “Examples of billfish include sailfish, swordfish and blue marlin. The Department of Marine Resources wishes to thank the public for their continued support as we work together to manage these important marine species in a sustainable manner. This effort includes the blue marlin, a billfish that is a source of tremendous pride and joy in the Bahamas due to its status as the National Fish and its appearance on our Coat of Arms.”

For further information on the capture of billfish, the public may contact the Department of Marine Resources at (242) 393- 1777 or (242) 393-1014/5.