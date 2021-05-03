Nassau And Freeport Top Port ‘Scrubbers’

• In world’s leading five for ship wastewater discharge
Nassau Cruise Port’s top executive yesterday said “more work is definitely needed” after the Bahamian capital and Freeport were ranked in the world’s top five ports for “washwater pollution” discharges.
Michael Maura, speaking after the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) ranked Nassau and its Grand Bahama counterpart fifth and third in the world for such contaminant releases, told Tribune Business this was an issue both The Bahamas and global maritime industry “need to be looking at”.
The ICCT, in a report released this weekend, estimated that more than 10m tonnes of wastewater created by “scrubbers” - a cleaning technology created to reduce air pollution by ships - will be discharged annually at Nassau and Freeport combined once cruise tourism and cargo traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.
Deriving its estimates from pre-pandemic shipping traffic involving vessels using scrubbers, it said: “We found that Caribbean ports will be particularly affected: Nassau and Freeport in The Bahamas will receive 5.5m tonnes and 4.8m tonnes of polluted washwater in a year.
“Both ports are in the list of top five most impacted by washwater discharges in the world. Most of the in-port washwater pollution will come from cruise ships: They are responsible for 96 percent and more discharges in seven of the ten ports with the highest total washwater discharges in the world.
“In large part, this is because cruise ships stop and idle at ports for 25 percent of their operating time. Additionally, when in port, the study finds that cruise ships are burning more fuel because they consume an average of three times more energy per hour than oil tankers, and six times more than container ships.”
Elaborating on its findings, the ICCT said the use of scrubbers had been driven by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) mandate to reduce nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emissions from ships into the Earth’s atmosphere by last year. However, in seeking to meet the 0.5 percent fuel sulfur rule, it added that the industry had merely “transferred pollution from the air to the sea.
It explained: “Scrubbers remove sulfur from a ship’s exhaust by spraying a buffer solution (usually seawater) over it and then discharging the washwater overboard, often without treatment. The washwater is more acidic than the surrounding seawater and contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), particulate matter, nitrates, nitrites, and heavy metals including nickel, lead, copper and mercury....
“Nearly 300m tonnes of scrubber washwater is expected to be discharged in major ports worldwide. But a disproportionate share of those discharges will occur in the Caribbean because of the large number of cruise ships sailing the region. Scrubber washwater is hot and acidic and is discharged in areas with coral reef systems that are already impacted by ocean warming and ocean acidification.”
Mr Maura yesterday acknowledged that, in seeking to materially reduce air pollution by ships, the IMO may have created a new problem for the marine environment. He added, though, that it was vital the industry slash its atmospheric emissions given that these were greater than all the vehicles on the plant combined.
Agreeing that the ICCT’s findings, especially on Nassau and Freeport, were concerning, “disappointing” and surprising, he added: “The fact we are having this discussion around the sulfur waste water discharges is a good thing. It’s a good thing because the IMO has made progress in getting vessels to take a step towards eliminating the amount of nitrogen and sulfur they emit into the atmosphere.
“But obviously an additional review is now necessary because these contaminants are finding themselves, in some cases, being discharged into the marine environment. It could have a material effect on our ecosystem.
“It is something we need to be looking at, it is something we need to be working with the cargo and the cruise operators on. Our reality is that, given the location of The Bahamas and the fact that so much traffic moves through The Bahamas and the Caribbean on its way to South America and elsewhere, we are on a marine highway.”
Mr Maura said not all vessels with scrubbers are culprits because some have “closed loop” systems that rely on fresh water, but the ICCT report said the vast majority are “open loop” that use sea water.
The Nassau Cruise Port chief added that the problem will also be eased by the increasing number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered cruise ships set to come out of shipyards in upcoming years, as their reliance on a cleaner fuel source will eliminate the need for scrubbers.
“There’s been real progress but more work is definitely needed,” Mr Maura told this newspaper.”I think it’s reasonable to expect that various port states and designated authorities need to have necessary discussions with maritime operators so that they work together to keep the industry afloat but have them make responsible, environmentally conscious decisions.”
Bahamas-flagged vessels were said to contribute 6 percent of scrubber global wastewater discharges by the ICCT report, but Mr Maura warned that addressing the problem will not be so simple as “just throwing a switch” because doing so would bring global shipping and commerce to a halt.
He added: “This needs to be done the right way so it does not shut down trade..... It’s a journey we’re on, and we need to resolve it sooner rather than later. The work is not yet done.” Romauld Ferreira, minister of the environment and housing, could not be reached for comment yesterday as the ICCT report said The Bahamas is not among those nations with laws to regulate these discharges.
Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, the Bahamas Reef Environment Education Foundation’s (BREEF) executive director, told Tribune Business of the study: “We are very concerned about the use of scrubbers that reduce air pollution from ships burning high sulphur fuel but instead transfer this pollution to the ocean.
“This contributes to ocean acidification, and is also a pathway for pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), particulate matter, nitrates, nitrites, heavy metals including nickel, lead, copper, and mercury to enter the water and enter the food chain. Polluted water jeopardises the environment and human health.
“This is also a serious potential impact on water quality in otherwise pristine areas such as the waters around Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera. These issues have not been considered in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)” relating to Disney Cruise Line’s proposed project.
tribanon 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
Michael Maura has known about the severe pollution foot print of these monstrous filthy floating hotels for years now but chose to keep his mouth shut to serve the needs of his paymasters. And D'Aguilar and Minnis have been feted and schmoozed by the likes of Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Disney to the point where they will give these very greedy profiteering cruise ship enterprises whatever they want at the expense of our environment and the our people.
Maura, D'Aguilar and Minnis refuse to accept that the aggressive 'all-for-them' business model of these cruise ship companies has them directly competing in a most unfair way against our country's economy for every single dollar in the pockets of their passengers. They take by hook or crook more than the lion's share of the revenues to be derived from their passengers' limited vacation budgets through their 'all-inclusive' modus operandi whereby they own and/or control both their onboard and onshore attractions and offerings to their fare paying passengers.
It's simply impossible for local on-shore entrepreneurs to compete against them, period. The end result is a few crumbs at most for our economy while they rake in huge annual profits from selling to their passengers all the best that our country has to offer in the way of beautiful clear aquamarine waters, exceptional pristine one-of-a-kind sandy beaches, loads of idyllic weather with bright sunshine, crystal blue skies, white puffy clouds, etc. Meanwhile these cruise ship companies thumb their noses up at us for being genuinely concerned about the ever increasing great pollution threat and danger they pose to our environment. Enough is enough. This must all stop!
Is it any small wonder our people can no longer even eat conch without the fear of being poisoned?
One 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Cruiseships are horrible for our environment and economy
Proguing 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Reducing air pollution from ships burning high sulphur fuel and transferring this pollution to the ocean is the typical green fraud supported by Biden. Are we going to sacrifice our sea to please the Greta and Biden of this world?
tribanon 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
And the highly toxic waste water discharges from the 'scrubbers' that are known to contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), particulate matter, nitrates, nitrites, and heavy metals including nickel, lead, copper and mercury, etc., are entirely separate and apart from all of the other oil contaminants and shiit (quite literally shiit) being dumped with impunity from their bilge systems into our seas for decades now.
Michael Maura should be hanging his head in shame! Anyone who has suffered a serious bout of conch or other seafood poisoning in recent times should be looking to Michael Maura to compensate them for their related medical costs incurred.
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
What in the hell does Maura have to do with this????
Do you ever say anything that actually makes sense?
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
Biden has nothing to do with this. Damn you trumpies could come up with some dumb theories...
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Thus the poisoned seafood
The best the FNM Government could do was take reusable plastic bags from poor people increase the cost of living to the poor and increase savings to the merchants who no longer have to provide bags for customers.
It is a good thing doc came from over the hill. He has forgotten the poor a long time ago.
SP 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Meanwhile the Bahamas doubles down on stupid AGAIN by home porting ships and giving them yet another private development on Paradise Island!
Jackass does as Jackass is.
TalRussell 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Unless Dioniso James quits, he has not taken responsibility that 'twas under his ministerial watch that the reoccurring discharge of dishwasher sewage was being intentionally discharged out from septic pipes ships right into our once pristine sea waters.
How could it be that the intentional release of thousands of gallons discharged fowl, nasty smellin', polluting's disgusting soapy dishwashers, got deposited into our sea waters - went uncharged?
Seems the more harm they cause, the more the red regime's politicians are inclined to sign special deals, like they're worthy of the VIP treatment, yes?
