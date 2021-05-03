Thompson Named As First In Freedom Of Information Role

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RETIRED Supreme Court Justice Keith Thompson has been appointed the nation’s first Freedom of Information Commissioner, Attorney General Carl Bethel announced yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shane Miller, a retired Assistant Director of Legal Affairs (ADLA), has been named his deputy.

Justice Thompson will receive his instrument of appointment from Governor General A Cornelius Smith today and will assume his duties, along with Mr Miller, afterwards.

Mr Bethel made the announcements in a press statement released yesterday, when he said the move represents an “historic” day for the Bahamas.

The FOI office, which will be housed on the top floor of the Yandi Building, University Drive, is expected to open today.

However, the public is advised that the office will not immediately be providing service but will instead be focusing on other important issues.

“We are excited about the prospects for the FOI office and the democratic process which it represents. This FNM government campaigned on a promise of accountability and transparency, and we are committed to fulfilling that promise,” he said.

Yesterday, Senator Bethel also praised the achievements of both Justice Thompson and Mr Miller.

Mr Bethel said because of both men’s exceptional character and work experience, they were well suited to the new roles.

“The Act provides for the appointment of a person whose independence and sterling character are crucial to the working of a new legal regime. This certainly epitomises our new commissioner,” Mr Bethel said yesterday.

“Justice Thompson has had a long and distinguished life of public service. Before entering the legal profession, he served as a teacher and Dean of Students at Aquinas College. Upon being called to The Bahamas Bar he served at various law firms and as general Legal Counsel to the Sunshine Group of Companies extensively in the areas of conveyancing, mortgages, probate matters, litigation and various commercial transactions,” said Mr Bethel.

“He continued in education by serving as a law lecturer at the University of The Bahamas and the University of the West Indies Open Campus lecturing in Employment Law, Business Law and Law for HR Managers. He served as Vice President of the Industrial Tribunal before being appointed as Justice of the Supreme Court of The Bahamas.”

Mr Miller was also described as man of impeccable character. The Attorney General said the retired public officer, who dedicated 30 years to the public service, is very technically proficient in Information Technology.

The FOI office, which will be housed on the top floor of the Yandi Building, University Drive, is expected to open today. However, the public is advised that the office will not immediately be providing service but will instead be focusing on other important issues.

Government is planning to hire a consultant for 90-days to give technical advice to the commissioner on the way forward.

The Attorney General said: “For the next three to six months the team will be planning and strategizing for the implementation and roll out of the FOI Act. To that end, through the auspices of the IDB and the Department of Transformation and Digitisation, the government will be hiring a consultant for a ninety-day contract, who will provide the requisite technical advice to the Information Commissioner on best practices in freedom and access to information.

“ As this is a completely new venture for The Bahamas, we want to ensure that it is done properly. Advertisements for a Consultant with the requisite expertise were posted both locally and internationally over the past five weeks.”

Section 47 of the Freedom of Information Act 2017 (FOIA), which outlines protections for whistleblowers, was brought into force in 2018.

The previous Ingraham administration passed a FOIA shortly before the 2012 general election, however there was no date for enactment. The last Christie administration then overhauled the legislation and conducted an extensive public consultation process.

The Christie administration passed a FOIA in Parliament in February 2018. However, aside from the whistleblower’s protection, only part one and sections of part five and eight of the legislation have been enacted, allowing for the appointment of an information commissioner and repealing the 2012 FOIA.

“This is an historic day in the life of the people and Government of The Bahamas of which I am delighted to be a part,” he said.” We are excited about the prospects for the FOI office and the democratic process which it represents. This FNM Government campaigned on a promise of accountability and transparency, and we are committed to fulfilling that promise.”

A statement from the World Press Freedom has said there is an “urgent need” for access to information and full enactment of FOI legislation enacted, saying most Caribbean nations lack “the necessary framework” that will guarantee information as a public good.