All Natural, All The Way

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

Exuma native Deanton Ferguson is a man of faith and he believes that God has given us everything we need to heal and take care of ourselves - bushes, trees, plants, all of earth’s natural resources.

For years ago, after losing his job because of his sight, he decided to translate his love all things natural into a hair and skincare venture.

“I started dreaming, and as I dreamed, recipes would come to me about different products, and I made them. My first product was avocado and carrot grease, and that was how Uncle Deeta's was born,” he said of the launch of his company. My wife Krystal has also been a great motivator in my life, and she gave me the encouragement I needed to help bring it all together.”

“I am a firm believer in bush medicine and love being able to advise people with any health issues they may have. I like that Uncle Deeta’s has opened up a different line of communication with my customers and it has allowed me to help make them more aware of the increased need to be natural in all that you do. Also, it has generated a new clientele that I have never had before, and persons are now more open to trying natural hair, and skincare products.”

Apart from the avocado and carrot products, Uncle Deeta’s Natural Products also offers okra, garlic and onion, hibiscus, aloe, and love vine greases, which Deanton says help hair growth and act as skin moisturisers. Also available soaps in varieties like sage, orange peel, ginger and turmeric, charcoal and bentonite, lemon, aloe and tomato.

“All of our soaps either aid in (fighting) acne, shifting clouds, eczema, hyper-pigmentation and a host of other related skin issues, or are even just for bathing,” he said.

“We also carry hair and skin oils, cooking oils, lip balms, facial masks, lotion, inhalers and natural detox drinks.”

Deanton says he enjoys helping people and being able to educate them on natural remedies and their everyday uses. He said sometimes spends hours talking with customers about various treatments.

“We have a lot of Bahamian women that are self-conscious about their looks and their hair. And with my products, I am able to give them a new sense of confidence they didn't have before. They are able to wear their natural hair and don't have to cover up their face with makeup to hide blemishes. They can actually smile because they know they are beautiful in every sense of the word,” he said.

“I think health-conscious businesses like this need to be pushed because we have a lot of Bahamians suffering from hypertension, obesity, diabetes and more because of our unhealthy lifestyles. Most of our younger Bahamians also tend to suffer from extreme acne, eczema and fungus from using different products on their skin that have so many chemicals that they tend to dry it out and cause different reactions. If we eat healthy, live healthier and use healthy or natural products more, the number of persons with these ailments will decrease.”

His business is home based and offers delivery services, but he hopes to open an actual store.

“I am also creating new products...one of them being a natural cleaning products line,” said Deanton.

In Nassau, Uncle Deeta’s products can be found at the Gladstone Road Farmer's Market every Saturday from 8am to 4pm.