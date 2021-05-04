‘My Boss’S Son Brought A Man To Shoot My Brother’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man yesterday testified that his employer’s son brought another man to his residence to shoot his brother because the man was angry that his mother had “put him out”.

Cravon Lewis was accused of grazing Jean Destilhomme after he shot at him in August 2020.

During his initial court appearance last year, he denied the allegation and the case was adjourned for trial.

Yesterday, the complainant’s brother, Reel Destilhomme, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney to recount the chain of events that led to his brother’s shooting.

Speaking under oath through an interpreter, Mr Destilhomme said he had known Lewis for 24 years because he had worked for the accused’s mother since Lewis was a young boy. He claimed that around 6 o’clock on the morning in question, Lewis came to his door to ask his brother to borrow his lawn mower, but his brother told him no.

“My brother say the lawn mower is not for him, but Craven had another guy behind him,” he said. “He turn around and look at the guy, then the guy shot my brother”.

Mr Destilhomme said the two men then ran off in the “same direction.” He also said that after he realised his brother had been shot, he called the police.

During the proceedings, Lewis was not represented by an attorney. When he was given an opportunity to cross-examine Mr Destilhomme, he asked the witness if he had ever seen him hurt anybody.

In response, Mr Destilhomme said that although he had not seen Lewis personally harm anyone, he was the one who brought the man to the door to render harm to his brother that day.

“What’s the reason I did that to you?” Lewis then asked.

“You know because you are jealous,” Mr Destilhomme replied. “You said if your mother put you out the yard, you coming back to kill everybody.”

The prosecution is set to introduce four more witnesses to testify against the accused on June 7. The case continues on that date.