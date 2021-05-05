Doctors Chief: We Can’T Sit And Do Nothing

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
WITH COVID-19 cases and deaths growing, the president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association says modified restrictive measures may work, but “sitting around doing nothing is irresponsible”.
Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler spoke to The Tribune after 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total cases up to 10,602. Two hundred and eleven people have died from the virus, with a new death reported yesterday. Officials say the victim is a 92-year-old Long Island man who died on May 2.
Twenty-four additional deaths are under investigation.
Dr Pinder-Butler is still holding to the association’s position that members should be consulted by government health officials as they are the ones on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.
Although there has been no invitation, she said her members will continue to impart wisdom to people on how to manage themselves in this pandemic.
“We need to certainly look at what helped us before,” Dr Pinder-Butler said. “And, if we find that those measures helped us before then we need to see what we could learn from those measures and sometimes we have to modify things to make it work for your country and to put things in context.
“With certain restrictive measures, we may not need all of them, we may need to modify them, but I don’t think we can just sit around and do nothing, because that to me is irresponsible.
“Since our last statement, we have not been invited to the table related to any other matters related to COVID at the level of the Ministry of Health. That has not changed, unfortunately. Regardless, we will continue to spread wise words to the Bahamian population as it relates to measures that can safeguard all of us and that can help the healthcare workers as we continued to fight this pandemic at this time.”
Fifty-one people are in hospital, sick with the virus, with four of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
Dr Pinder-Butler said taking measures to ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed is a necessity.
“The Pan American Health Organization representative reiterated what is happening in other Caribbean countries that sometimes we have to be proactive and take measures that we may not want to take but will safeguard us from having a healthcare system that collapses,” she continued. “That is definitely not something that we would want to happen. We really need to be mindful of that because it is happening around us.
“I think that our healthcare system already has challenges related to capacity and staffing. Those challenges still exist so when you have a situation in the country where your COVID cases continue to rise and you also know that we are having more persons at this time that are being hospitalised for various reasons, then we know that within it will put a strain on our healthcare system.
“We pray that we can learn lessons from other countries which are much more overwhelmed than we are and that we don’t get to that place. This is why we continue to try to press upon our healthcare leaders to properly engage those of us who are in the institutions working diligently.”
She mentioned what could have caused the spike we are now seeing in COVID-19 cases, indicative of a third wave.
“We have community spreads,” the CPSA president said. “We know that even schools have closed. Cases have been seen in younger age groups, especially in children. So while the ministry may not seek to engage us, which is unfortunate because we are at the helm and on the battle ground, we will continue to do our endeavour best to try to get the message out to safeguard our people.
“In some instances we have not restricted movements of persons. We have not restricted businesses and other things so once those things are going on and you have a battle where you are fighting a virus that you cannot see and one that is now more easily transmittable to persons, it is very likely that we will continue to have cases of COVID for a while to come.
“There is a significant change and that might have occurred because we have opened up the country, persons are travelling a lot now internationally, and inter-island. Perhaps there have been more social gatherings in large numbers; some of those things would have been seen on social media. Sometimes, unfortunately, persons forget to follow preventative measures which have been found to help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr Pinder-Butler also said some people just have COVID fatigue and when that happens, they let their guard down.
Comments
ohdrap4 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
The doctors and politicians need to tone down their rethoric.
In US television, well groomed doctors talk about statistics to decrease hesitancy. But are not judgemental.
In India television ads show people how to treat covid at home( including beathing exercises) and advise when to seek hospital.
Good looking news anchors are shown masking up. This could be done here even if good looking news anchors are in shirt supply.
Instead, the news media shows people lowering their masks to talk.
Give us alternatives. How to proceed if we cannot get vaccines.
I have started hating doctors. I think now the public realiases they do not know everything. They just pretend to know everything, and are not used to being called out.
tribanon 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
One thing is for sure from our track record to date as a small nation: Doctors and lawyers alike make for the worst possible political leaders.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
You are correct - unfortunately Bahamians (by majority) do not care about what happens to them in the next five years - when it comes to deciding who to vote for, they go by who came to their door, shook their hand, gave them money or a turkey or some valuable item right now. So basically they are voting for people who have succeeded in the current climate. Why would they think those people would want to change the climate? So they get their turkey, cook it up, enjoy it, vote for the guy who had money (a lawyer or doctor usually, or someone else who can gain the system of business as it is in this country) and then spend the next 5 years suffering just as they did the previous five years, Now I am hearing that Bahamians are planning to spend the next five years suffering the same way they did for the years 2012-2017. I suppose in 2027 they will choose to spend 2027-2032 the same way they did the previous 4 years (2017 to 2020).
You simply cannot help shortsighted people like that. They are doomed to repeating a cycle of failure. Will they vote for an independent candidate who has a good heart, is a fighter, and wishes to make the country better? Of course not.
benniesun 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
“We pray that we can learn lessons from other countries which are much more overwhelmed than we are and that we don’t get to that place..."
We truly do not want to go to that place.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?quer...">https://www.bitchute.com/search/?quer...
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?quer...">https://www.bitchute.com/search/?quer...
carltonr61 8 hours ago
Recall Bahamas days way back this drafty time of the year, also comes October. My grandmother kept that Vicks powerful rub to break up colds on our chest. They wore headscarves, up to four undershirts, thick socks and were afraid as persons who caught The Check died. The rubberband science being advocated by pro pharmacy Fauci is radioed to our puppet leaders here. Apparently Dr. Pinder, a medical expert, is no puppet for our mouth rubberband covid global worldviews dictatorship. What happened to that awful Buckleys cough syrup? Thank God The Bahamas never saw the fearmongering promised 10,000 Covid deaths. But to question is like being a Holocaust denier. Fauci rubberband science yesterday on CNN says only just into the sixth inning. I am no sports fan, but this long fight will get longer till big pharma and our underling Med rulers hear ching ching profits. With no major world War profits on the horizon, something has got to work for stock holders. Sadly, it's in the vaccines stock.
benniesun 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Info from more doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/udFn1Q...">https://www.bitchute.com/video/udFn1Q...
