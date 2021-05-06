Paho: Stick To Measures And Flatten The Curve

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Pan American Health Organization has again stressed that public health measures, including lockdowns, are the main tools for flattening the curve when there is a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This came out of PAHO’s weekly COVID-19 update when the organisation’s incident manager for COVID-19, Dr Sylvain Aldighieri, spoke to what he feels impacts the region’s rise in coronavirus cases.

“At this moment in the pandemic, in many Caribbean countries, the public health measures, including lockdowns, are the main tools for flattening the curve,” he said.

“The public health measures, when strictly implemented and strictly monitored, will have an impact on the reproductive rate of the epidemic and, therefore, this will help to reduce the number of severe cases and decrease the burden on health services, including intensive care units.”

Just this week, president of the Consultant Physicians Staff Association Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler also mentioned that implementing “modified restrictive measures” may work in reducing the numbers of COVID-19 cases as Bahamians who have “COVID fatigue” might be dropping their guards and not practising protocols.

Amped up testing is a recommendation made by many healthcare professionals and PAHO’s director, Dr Carissa Etienne, is pushing the same message.

“Countries must re-prioritise testing and contact tracing at the primary care level to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people,” Dr Etienne said. “We must also strongly advise those who are sick to isolate themselves to avoid getting others sick.

“Prioritising prevention also means that we need to be proactive in our communication campaigns to remind younger, working-age populations of their risk, and the need to protect themselves – including by getting vaccinated when it’s their turn.

“While vaccines are being rolled out as fast as possible, they are not a short-term solution –we can’t rely on vaccines to bring down infections when there’s not enough vaccines to go around. They are one part of the comprehensive response that includes prevention through public health measures and improving readiness of health systems.”

Over the last week, more than 1.3 million people were infected with COVID in the region and more than 36,000 died from COVID-related complications.

Almost 40 percent of all global COVID deaths reported last week took place in this region. Dr Etienne said the region is still in the midst of an ongoing crisis and is calling upon regional citizens to get vaccinated.

“Vaccine safety is always a top priority,” the PAHO director said. “All vaccines go through the same process of trial phases before they can be approved for use in the population. The vaccines that have been approved by WHO, who have received the emergency use listing, are safe and do protect us from COVID.

“Yes we have some healthcare workers, especially in the Caribbean, (who are) worried about vaccines due to the same concerns that have circulated in the general public. We continue to work with healthcare leaders to improve vaccine uptake and dispel those myths and to urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and as soon as vaccines are available.

“The best vaccine is the one that’s available and offered to you. We encourage people not to wait for your preferred vaccine and remember vaccines are only part of the preventive efforts.”

Dr Etienne empathised with those who display vaccine hesitancy but encouraged them to protect themselves by taking the shot.

“We should make a very important point that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and can lead to long term serious illness or death even for people who are young and healthy,” she said.

“Effective COVID-19 vaccines exist and are an important way to protect people from this disease. I understand that people may have questions about COVID vaccines or, of course, they might have seen things on the news that make them question whether they, or their family members, should get these vaccines.

“I understand that you want to ensure that you are making the best decision. I think that is commendable but let me take this opportunity to reassure you again that the vaccines will protect you against needlessly suffering from COVID or dying from COVID.”

She said citizens of the region know what it takes to keep COVID-19 numbers down. She said practising social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding gatherings in closed spaces are the key to reduce transmission, especially as dangerous variants circulate.