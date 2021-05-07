$65m Contract Signed For Exuma International Airport

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis led a delegation of government officials to Exuma on Friday for the $65 million contract signing and groundbreaking ceremony for the new Exuma International Airport.

The investment represents the largest ever single investment for a Family Island airport.

Dr Minnis said: “We recognise that airports have a direct positive correlation to the growth of the economy.

“We envisioned that this facility will one day become a major airline hub and cargo facility for the Southern Bahamas.”

Dr Minnis said the master plan for the Exuma airport highlighted a need for airside upgrades to meet international standards; the construction of a new fire station which will also house critical airport mobile equipment; and a new terminal building to accommodate current and future passenger volumes.

He said the 60,000 sq ft air terminal building will have 100 percent emergency power backup and will be designed to require minimum maintenance.

“To mitigate the use of natural resources, efficiency strategies are proposed to make the facilities sustainable,” he said.

“Details of proposed energy and water strategies are presented in the engineering section of the report on the new airport.

“The proposed Exuma land-side parking is comprised of about 108 marked surface spaces.

“It will be located north of the air terminal building for public vehicles, car rental companies and airport and tenant staff.

“The intention is for the parking to be revenue generating to help sustain the airport.”

The airport terminal building was designed by Mike Alexiou of Alexiou and Associates and Stantec International. Woslee Construction Company is the contractor for the project. Dr Minnis said the company has committed to hiring local talent from Exuma first and to recruit from within the Bahamas if the available talent is not on the island.

Ashley Glinton, the president of Woslee Construction, said the company will employ 75 to 100 Bahamians on the project.

He said mobilisation to the site will begin in two weeks and construction will begin shortly after.

Woslee’s contact for the project is $33m and the project’s completion schedule is 20 months.

“As always, we intend on finishing this beautifully designed, state of the art facility on time and within budget,” Mr Glinton said.