Covid Death Toll Rises To 212

THE Ministry of Health has reported another COVID-19 death, which pushed the death toll to 212.

According to data released on Friday, 62 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday, bringing the nation’s toll to 10,773. Of those cases, 707 are active.

The latest victim is a 56-year-old New Providence woman who died on May 6. Twenty-six other deaths are under investigation, the Ministry of Health said.

Earlier this week, the Pan American Health Organization again stressed that public health measures, including lockdowns, are the main tools for flattening the curve when there is a rise in COVID-19 cases.

With the state of emergency and current emergency order set to expire this month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is now consulting with the medical community to decide the way forward, Attorney General Carl Bethel said on Friday.