Man In Hospital After Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was discovered on the side of a highway with multiple stab wounds in Freeport early Friday morning is in hospital in serious condition, police reported.

The discovery was made shortly after 7am when police received a report that a man was lying on the side of the road on East Sunrise Highway, with multiple stab wounds in his body.

Police officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, where they rendered medical assistance to the victim.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Supt Terecita Pinder reported that on further inquiries into the incident, the male victim told police he was on East Sunrise Highway when he was attacked from behind by a brown-complexioned man of about 5’9” tall.

He told police that the suspect stabbed him with a knife multiple times about the body.

An investigation into the matter is continuing.