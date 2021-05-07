Un Officials Urge Govt To Halt Demolition Plans

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

UNITED Nations human rights experts on Friday urged the government to halt plans to demolish 600 homes in two shanty towns in Abaco known as The Farm and Farm Road.

In a joint sting operation last month, residents of the unregulated communities received notices from the government advising that action was to be taken in instances where people inhabited structures in violation of the Building Regulations Act. At the time, occupants residing in shanty town structures in the area were told demolition was imminent.

Later in April, the Ministry of Works spearheaded the demolition of 45 “incomplete and unoccupied structures” in The Farm shanty town in Abaco.

In a statement, UN officials asserted the forced evictions constituted a “serious violation of the human right to adequate housing and would result in arbitrary internal displacement”.

“A community of Haitian descendants and migrants numbering up to 2,000 people, including many women and children, are at serious risk of becoming homeless as a result of the clearance expected to take place on May 7,” the statement read.

“...To make things worse, this is scheduled to occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening to expose an already vulnerable minority to all kinds of risks for their health and safety.”

The experts noted the majority of the people occupying the unregulated communities in Abaco had “nowhere else to go” which meant they were at “serious risk” of falling into homelessness and extreme poverty if their homes were destroyed.

They said while it was “important to move away from informal settlements” that lacked safety and infrastructure, “vulnerable minorities should not be left behind in the government’s efforts to rebuild more resilient communities”.

“In early September 2019, Hurricane Dorian ravaged several parts of the Bahamas islands, completely destroying several informal settlements on Abaco, where many Haitian migrants and Bahamians of Haitian origin used to live. After several months of living in evacuation shelters, many of the survivors had to completely rebuild their homes – it is these that the authorities intend to destroy,” the UN experts continued.

“In addition to the risk of becoming homeless, some migrants among the residents of the two informal settlements fear that they may be detained and deported. In recent years, there have been reports of undocumented migrants experiencing ill-treatment in detention, before being deported. Families have also been separated as a result. We urge the government of the Bahamas to immediately cease further evictions and housing demolitions. Furthermore we call on the government to review its migration policy, which includes the widespread use of detention and expulsion of migrants.”

The UN officials also referred to the current judicial review before the Supreme Court and its order to halt evictions in shanty towns in New Providence.

“We urge the Bahamas to follow due legal process and respect existing judicial orders. This includes not only waiting for the outcome of the Supreme Court full review of the government’s policy to demolish informal settlements, but also to ensure full adherence to international human rights standards governing relocations, evictions, and internal displacement.

“People living in informal settlements need to be consulted, receive security of tenure, and either be allowed to remain where they currently live – or if they need to be relocated for safety reasons – be properly rehoused and provided with access to water, sanitation, electricity and access to other essential public services.

“The UN human rights experts urged the government of the Bahamas, which currently holds the vice presidency at the Human Rights Council, to ensure that its internal policies are implemented in full compliance with international human rights standards.”

The experts include Balakrishnan Rajagopal, special rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, Michael Fakhri, special rapporteur on the right to food, and Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health among others.

Their urgent appeal to the government gives the country six months to respond according to the procedures it lists.

Last month, Works Minister Desmond Bannister told a ZNS reporter that the structures destroyed in April were under construction and that officials ensured that buildings affected by a court order were not touched.

He warned that without government action, thousands of people would soon flock to the area, jeopardising the health of “every single person on this island.”

He said the way the structures were being built could cost people their lives and create serious health challenges.

He said the structures lacked a foundation to ensure stability.

Last Thursday marked 28 days since occupants of shanty town structures in The Farm were told demolition was imminent. On Tuesday, Mr Bannister said officials are ready to “do what they have to do”.

“Thursday makes 28 days,” he said on Tuesday. “We couldn’t go into occupied structures until 28 days had passed and so we are going into the third phase beginning this week.

“Our people are mobilised and ready to do what they have to do.”