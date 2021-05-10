Elsworth Johnson Blasts United Nations’ Attack On Shanty Town Demolition Strategy

By RASHAD ROLLE
IMMIGRATION Minister Elsworth Johnson emphasised the sovereignty of The Bahamas while accusing the United Nations of lacking balance after the organisation assailed government plans to demolish dozens of homes in The Farm shanty town in Abaco.
In a statement released on Friday, the UN said the planned evictions and demolitions are a “serious violation of the human right to adequate housing” and will likely result in increased homelessness and extreme poverty.
In 2018, the Supreme Court granted an injunction protecting shanty town homes in New Providence from destruction pending the outcome of a judicial review challenge over the matter. Government officials, however, have said homes in The Farm and elsewhere are not subject to that injunction.
Mr Johnson said: “The laws that are being enforced have international credence in that every country in which you go into, including European countries, there’s a standard by which we all agree that structures have to be built and they have to be fit for human habitation, especially in Third World countries where we are constantly wrestling with our physical establishments in terms of the way how we have to deal with these things. I hear nothing being said about the ongoing construction and nothing being said to those who have the intention to build in this country.
“We see in Andros, Bahamians are now going and deciding that they are going to clean their own pieces of property because they’re saying that others are coming into the territory and doing as they like. We are a country of laws. We are a sovereign country and so as a country we have determined in accordance with international norms as it relates to which obviously affect women, girls, boys and men that this is how things are to be done and nobody has yet said that our laws and regulations that govern building regulations in The Bahamas fall afoul of international standards.”
The fact that shanty town structures do not adhere to building code regulations is one reason the government has given for demolishing the structures.
Mr Johnson said the international community should take an holistic approach to the matter, adding: “In large part, persons who are building, who have built and who intend to build, a lot of them don’t really want to be in The Bahamas and there are some historical injustices that have been done, especially to Haiti that I think the international community may want to consider and see how we can right the ship in a country that we all love and respect.
“We cannot allow unregulated building anymore. I live in a community where I see unregulated building and I know the harsh realities that are existent in those communities where social services are not readily available and people build.”
The UN’s statement is among the harshest it has written about The Bahamas. Mr Johnson said he is not surprised.
“I see sometimes, and this may not be taken right, people live in their ivory towers, they sit all the way where they are and they seek to cast judgements on Third World countries when what exists in their very own country are these issues,” he said.
“Look at the persons who are crossing over into Europe from Asia and Africa. They’re trying to put them into regulated houses and they don’t have the money to deal with it. The world is facing a large movement. Where is The Bahamas in the context of COVID-19, climate change – which was created by a lot of these European countries and First World countries -– what assistance are they rendering? And you just can’t provide housing to everybody willy-nilly. A country sets its agenda and its budgets to assist those persons who are legally resident and are citizens, not the unexpected persons.”
Mr Johnson criticised the UN for lacking balance in its assessment of the country’s shanty town issue.
“There’s no notice that goes out to those individuals who are constructing irregular construction and those who intend to do it,” he said.
“You’d expect that the UN would say ‘those of you who are now doing it and you have no legal authority, stop because it’s injurious to the country as a whole.’ The Haitian community has said it. You’d expect the UN now to say that for those persons who find themselves in The Bahamas, it’s a sovereign and democratic country governed by laws.
“I think they should go further and look at the propensities that create the impetus for people to move, people who don’t want to move, people who as soon as they get here they work and send their funds back to help their families and to help build a country they love.
“What is the UN saying that is forceful about these situations on the ground in Haiti? What are they saying to governments who have created the socio-political phenomenon that causes Haiti to be the way she is today? What are they really saying about that? What are they saying about the people who are assisting people who are dying on their way to The Bahamas? Is there a message for them? Do they have a message for these people?
“At the end of the day one has to look and see whether or not a country of the size of The Bahamas, with the gross domestic product of The Bahamas, could really withstand what it is they are encouraging, because the extension of this is school, medicine, social assistance; do we have the money to do that? Yet the UN doesn’t comment on that at all.”
In April, the Ministry of Works spearheaded the demolition of 45 “incomplete and unoccupied structures” in The Farm. This came after a joint sting operation in the unregulated community, at which time shanty town residents were told that demolition was imminent for structures that violated the Building Regulations Act.
Last week, Minister of Works Desmond Bannister said the government was ready to continue its actions in the community which could begin as early as today.
Comments
empathy 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
“Preach” Mr. Johnson.
I agree with your sentiments. However I detest the term “Third World”...time to completely ditch it from common usage.
trueBahamian 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
I agree with Mr. Johnson as well. It's incredible for the UN to be criticizing us on this situation. As Mr. Johnson said, there are many components of the Haitian immigration crisis that they clearly overlooked. They should focus on what can be done for Haiti so that people are risking their lives to get to other countries to live illegally.
Another thing, the UN is headquartered in NY. Did they forget the immigration issues the US continues to face which under the previous administration was a true humanitarian crisis.
Emilio26 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
I remember a few years back when Turks and Caicos immigration minister Vaden Delroy Williams halted work permit applications for haitian migrants for one year until the government could properly review who was living in the Turks and Caicos legally or illegally.
JokeyJack 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
That wouldn't work here - because nobody is checking these businesses / construction companies to see who is working there. If someone by chance gets found - only the worker gets a fine or something - the employer gets a slap on the wrist. We need to start fining these businesses who employ illegals the amount of 20% of their last year's businesses license earnings gross (reported). They may complain that will put them out of business - too bad.
realitycheck242 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
.Repost From Bogart...........The conversation with the UN officials and the Bahamas should begin with a memorial service in the public Graveyard where there was the mass burial of the 55 unindentified persons died in the Hurricane and with great dignity buried by the Bahamas govt. The UN officials should be seated in the front seats and the service include recounts of Govt and brave persons with assistance of cadaver trained dogs recovering bodies in various of decomposition, trapped from under the acres of shantytown timbered rubble flattened like a pancake.
Added to retelling at the Memorial Service in cemetary by local Pastors of hurricane destroyed shanty town occupants survivors, dere must also be in telling of the sad demise of 55 unindentified persons, must also include the some 36 persons and more unknown numbers of human souls who seems to have just swept away into sea and bodies still remain missing. May the souls who have passed away in the Hurricane shantytown destruction rest in peace.
Well said sir
tribanon 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
Unfortunately Elsworth Johnson is engaged in nothing but pre-election theatrics here. Let's not forget that until Hurricance Dorian came along in early September 2019, successive FNM and PLP administrations alike were quite content to let these illegal shanty towns remain untouched by government wherever they sprouted up in our country. Only now, in the run up to a soon to be called national general election, do we see the Minnis-led FNM administration, through Elsworth Johnson as their hollow mouth piece, huffing and puffing at the UN bureaucrats for wrongly being on the side of the illegal foreign nationals who so willingly and blatantly break the laws of our country. It certainly seems the UN is no friend of our country and the Bahamian people.
How much longer is it going to take for the Minnis-led FNM administration to actually demolish the illegally built and most unsafe structures erected by or for the dwellers of these illegal shanty town communities? Talk is cheap and the Bahamian people (voters) have a right to expect for real and meaningful action to be swiftly taken. And the UN should be providing our government with economic and diplomatic assistance in this matter; and certainly not be siding against us.
jujutreeclub 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Blame Fred Smith and the haitian groups for the injunctions in courts. They are the hold up with this whole process. Fred still trying to use that injunction to halt the demolitions in the farm. That injunction doesn't even apply to Abaco. So talk straight. You forget when they started in Nassau demolishing homes in the shanty town aye. Short memory tribe of none.
tribanon 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
For decades now our elected officials have been kicking this can down the road by conveniently failing to aggressively put the appropriate legal arguments before our courts. This has allowed Fred Smith and others like him to use and abuse our court system to provide the 'cover' our elected officials really want so they can justify to the public not being able to do anything meaningful and lasting about this ever growing problem. In other words, our elected officials are only too happy to let the likes of Fred Smith help them hide under the skirt of our court system because they really do not have the political will and testicular fortitude to address this shanty town issue once and for all in a most meaningful and sustained way.
Proguing 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
How much money do we send to the UN on an annual basis?
hrysippus 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
This is a good question being asked; "ow much money do we send to the UN on an annual basis?". For decades we sent them nothing, or so I have seen reported. We just let the contribution arrears build up. Same as many other countries did/do. Has The Bahamas ever actually paid anything towards our subscription ever? Any one know? We had a minister of finance once who was reportedly surprised to find out that he actually had to pay a WSC bill for the water consumption at his private residence. This country is full of people who are not very good at paying bills.
tribanon 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
I suspect we haven't been paying that annual bill for years and years now. Therefore the more appropriate question is how much do we currently owe the UN. lol
JokeyJack 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
"“We see in Andros, Bahamians are now going and deciding that they are going to clean their own pieces of property because they’re saying that others are coming into the territory and doing as they like. We are a country of laws. "
Yeah - and it's only because you see BAHAMIANS taking advantage of the looseness and trying to get a little something for themselves, that yall decided to act. If it was only Haitians building in Andros, cat would have ya tongue.
JokeyJack 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Plus ya still hoggin Crown land, and forcing poor Bahamians to get mortgage. Then ya selling just the land (supposedly for cheap - LOL) then they gotta get mortgage for that and they house.
Why don't we just give all the Crown land back to the Queen and tell her please keep it - we are too ignorant to know how to live on it?
bahamianson 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Keep blasting, I am sure they are listening. Do they care or respect what we say, is another issue. National leaders tell their children it is wrong to bully other children. What do National Leaders do , they bully other National Leaders. Such hypocrites. If you do not do what they say or walk the line, they put financial restrictions on your country. So wrong.
TalRussell 57 minutes ago
The lid whilst is goin' be a heavy lift in exposing all the people who have turned blind eyes to the shantytown industry but some familiar names there, yes?
