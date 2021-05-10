Second Dose Of Vaccine Available From Today

THE second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will today be available for members of the public residing in Grand Bahama and New Providence, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee.

To date, more than 36,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Now, qualified Bahamian citizens and permanent residents that are eighteen years of age or older will be able to receive their second jab at vaccination centres on the two islands.

Eligible persons in New Providence can go to the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium, Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road, the Church of God of Prophecy on East Street and St Anselm’s Church Hall on Bernard Road for their second dose.

The vaccine also will be available to Grand Bahamians at the Susan J Wallace Community Centre in Freeport.

In a statement yesterday, the vaccine committee said first doses will continue at all vaccination centres. The group also said individuals can now make an appointment to receive their second dose at the respective sites.

“The date of your second dose appointment should be no fewer than seven weeks after the date of your first appointment,” the statement read.

“For example, if you received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 23, 2021, your appointment date for the second dose should not be before May 11. To make an appointment online visit vax.gov.bs. If your first appointment was made at a walk-up centre (Church of God of Prophecy, East Street or St Anselm’s Church Hall, Bernard Road) please return to the same centre to receive your second dose at the appropriate minimum seven-week interval. Online appointments can be made for any vaccination centre.

“Please note that appointments for first doses will continue to be administered at all vaccination centres on New Providence and Grand Bahama. Visit vax.gov.bs to make your appointment online or for an on-site appointment visit the Church of God of Prophecy and St Anselm’s centres. On Saturday, May 15, persons at high risk to have an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine may receive the vaccine at the Princess Margaret Hospital. This will allow for enhanced medical observation following the administration of the vaccine. Appointments may be made starting Tuesday, May 11 at vax.gov.bs.”

Meanwhile in another statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Health refuted false reports that suggested that a young Baha Mar employee collapsed and died as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The general public is advised that the medical history of the individual does not support the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccination as being the cause of death,” the Ministry of Health said. “Moreover, the investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing, and any information related to adverse events of vaccines will be shared, if it becomes available.”

The ministry reminded the public to seek information from “reliable sources” such as the Office of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization, the Pan American Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, to “guard against” receiving or disseminating misinformation about the virus and the vaccine.