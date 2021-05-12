Man Accused Of Unlawful Sex

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunmedia.net

A 20-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with unlawful sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors alleged Antorn Johnson had sex with a 15-year-old girl sometime in May.

During his hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, he was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to July 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the interim, Johnson was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.