Obie Back To Fight Election

FORMER Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe is among seven people the Progressive Liberal Party ratified yesterday to nearly complete its roster for the next general election.

Before his ratification, Mr Wilchcombe had made his desire to return as the PLP’s representative in West Grand Bahama and Bimini public. However, his efforts to secure the nomination faced significant headwinds given his status as a senior, familiar face in the PLP and his decision in 2019 to challenge PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell for the chairmanship of the party against the wishes of party leader, Philip “Brave” Davis.

Before the PLP’s 2019 convention, Mr Davis offered Mr Wilchcombe a deal relating to the next election in return for standing down.

In addition to Mr Wilchcombe, the PLP also ratified Patricia Deveaux in Bamboo Town, Curt Hollingsworth in Marco City, Ginger Moxey in Pineridge, James Rolle-Turner in East Grand Bahama, Kirk Russell in Central Grand Bahama, and Leon Lundy in Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

Mr Lundy became the frontrunner for the Andros seat after current representative Picewell Forbes controversially bowed out in March, citing insufficient support from PLP leaders. Mr Lundy, according to Andros residents, has told people he is Mr Davis’ godson.

The candidates were ratified during a brief outdoor meeting at the PLP’s headquarters yesterday.

“We revolutionised our candidate selection process and, in an open, transparent and transformative way, selected an eclectic, diverse and talented group of women and men who will be the future of our party and the future of your next government,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“We have been able to put together a mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm, a team of people who have no other motive but to serve our great party and play a role in the next government of our country.

“The last four years of FNM government has been one of smoke and mirrors – say one thing and do another. Say one thing and do nothing.”

Of the PLP’s election candidates, seven are women. The party has one more constituency ratification left, which is in Abaco.