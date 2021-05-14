Man Charged In Connection With Cat Island Cocaine Seizure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A 36-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Friday on several drug related charges in connection with a recent seizure of more than $1m worth of cocaine found on Cat Island several days ago.

David Hinds, of Grand Bahama, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes in connection with the May 10 seizure of 58 kilos of cocaine, estimated at $1.6m.

Police allege that Hinds, concerned with others, was found with a quantity of dangerous drugs – cocaine – on May 10 while in Arthur’s Town, Cat Island with the intention to supply.

The court was also told that Hinds, being concerned with others, imported the drugs into the country the same day.

He was further accused of conspiring to possess and import drugs into the country with intent to supply while being concerned with others sometime between May 7 and May 10.

On the day in question, police said shortly after noon, an aircraft was observed leaving Haiti heading to the Bahamas as part of a joint operation conducted by local law enforcement and US officials.

The aircraft landed in Long Island, but left “immediately,” police added.

“It later landed on the island of Cat Island where a male was seen disembarking the aircraft with two multi-coloured suitcases. The male ran into nearby bushes. "However, one of the surveillance aircraft landed and officers from that craft pursued the male. However, he made good his escape,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said at the time.

“Those officers were successful in recovering those two suitcases and on examination of those suitcases, 58 black packages suspected to be cocaine were discovered. The aircraft that landed on the island went on to Cat Island where the pilot was later arrested by officers on that island,” ASP Peters said.

During Friday’s hearing, Hinds denied all the allegations and his case was adjourned to September 7 for trial. Hinds was granted $30,000 bail with one or two sureties.

He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.