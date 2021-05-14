Man Gets Probation For Assault On Girlfriend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A HARBOUR Island man who admitted assaulting his girlfriend in an argument over money was placed on three months probation.

Keno Johnson was arrested after he choked his partner of three years during a disagreement at home on May 10.

The court was told that when the woman reported the matter to police, she said she was out having a good time drinking when Johnson approached her and told her she was embarrassing him. The woman also said that when she and the accused got into an argument later that night, he grabbed her by the throat and choked her to the point where she almost passed out. Johnson was subsequently arrested. He denied the allegations when he was questioned by police.

When he appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis yesterday, Johhnson pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

He also told the magistrate the argument started over money which he claimed the complainant stole from him on two different occasions. The accused said he didn’t make an issue out of it the first time it happened, but when his girlfriend did it again, he told her family and she eventually gave him his money back.

“Both of us have anger problems,” he said. “She was raging and coming into me so I just hold her to say ‘Ease up.’ I just hold her off, I never attacked her and I never planned on choking her out.”

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Rolle Davis placed the accused on probation for three months. He said if Johnson was convicted of an offence within that time frame, he would spend one month on remand.