Restrictions Eased For Those Fully Vaccinated In The Us

PEOPLE who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or physically distance themselves, whether they are indoors or outdoors in most circumstances, according to the US Centres for Disease Control.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing: “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases (in the US), the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

The news comes during a week in which some residents became eligible in the Bahamas to receive their second vaccine dose.

It also comes as the government readies policies pertaining to the freedoms fully vaccinated people will enjoy.

Some. however, have expressed concern about how local officials will distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said fully vaccinated people will immediately be exempted from travel requirements.

“Once individuals are fully vaccinated,” he also said, “individuals can participate in a closed environment, once all within that closed environment are fully vaccinated. The mask would not be necessary and they can participate within that environment.

“That means indoor dining can resume for those individuals who are completely vaccinated.

“It also means from a cultural perspective that those, like myself, who participate in Junkanoo, once we are all vaccinated, we can work within the Junkanoo shacks among us all vaccinated individuals.

“This is important because it allows within an enclosed restaurant or wedding facility, once all are vaccinated, it also means that the cultural events that we had yesterday where individuals in restaurants and weddings would have Junkanoo rushing through the environment, that can occur once all, including the Junkanooers, are vaccinated and therefore we can commence some form of normal life.”

Dr Minnis acknowledged that enforcement will be key as vaccination status determines what people can and cannot do.

“Most important as we move forward, enforcement must be adhered to,” he said at the time.

“I recognise (the) excellent work the police and COVID ambassadors are doing and I recognise many of them are probably burnt out, but I ask them to just provide us with that extra burst of energy for the next two weeks so that we can enforce our laws, our order, especially with all the events that are occurring around our islands.”