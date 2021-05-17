6 More Months: Emergency Laws Extended Due To Low Vaccine Uptake And Threat From Variants

By RASHAD ROLLE
GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith has declared another state of emergency for the country, citing low vaccination numbers and the third wave of COVID-19 cases in New Providence and Grand Bahama.
The proclamation, released to the media yesterday, took effect on Friday and gives the competent authority another six months of emergency powers.
It suggests the Minnis administration wants to manage the COVID-19 pandemic the way it has since March of last year rather than implement a new statutory framework as critics and members of the opposition have called for.
The proclamation says: “Despite the fact that a national vaccination distribution programme is in progress, there remains a comparatively low percentage of fully vaccinated persons in The Bahamas. And whereas there is a third wave of infections on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama which continues to cause illness and death in The Bahamas. And whereas according to scientific and medical advice, COVID-19 is likely to persist as a pandemic in The Bahamas, for the foreseeable future.”
The Bahamas recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 51 on New Providence – the kind of numbers that recall the early stages of the second wave in July. Fifty new cases were recorded on Saturday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths has also spiked in recent weeks and now stands at 220. Forty-three people are currently hospitalised with the virus, six of them in the intensive care unit.
Attorney General Carl Bethel told reporters last month that officials were working on legislation that would allow the government to respond to the COVID-19 situation on a needs basis as opposed to declaring a state of emergency.
It is not clear why the government has not chosen that option.
Although the Governor General’s role is largely ceremonial, when asked about the matter yesterday, Mr Bethel said: “The emergency continues. The threat of mutant variants and pervasive vaccine hesitancy inhibit The Bahamas from dropping its guard at this stage. That is my view. Of course, the view that counts is that of the Governor General and I believe that he has cited the third wave of infections and low vaccination rates as being factors that he considered.”
In a statement yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said his party supports measures supported by science but cannot support the “continued suspension of civil liberties”.
“With the Prime Minister’s own Attorney General acknowledging that necessary health measures could be enacted via ordinary legislation, Bahamians understand that any move to extend the emergency powers has more to do with the state of Hubert Minnis’ political health than with the state of public health.
“This isn’t complicated. Minnis is scared. He does not want to debate COVID measures in Parliament, he wants to act without having to defend his decision-making. He is worried that he cannot point to science or common sense to justify the restrictions on the public. He certainly does not want scrutiny of how, and with whom, he has spent pandemic funds.”
Mr Davis said the country is facing a shortage of nurses and that the government has not sourced vaccines aggressively enough, pointing to numbers that lag others in the region.
He said: “One example: Barbados, with a much smaller population, has administered 75,000 vaccinations – the Bahamas, only 36,000.
“…This government does everything possible to make herd immunity unobtainable, then tells us until it’s achieved, they’ll keep their emergency powers and hide the details of their pandemic spending.”
The previous state of emergency was set to expire on May 23.
Comments
carltonr61 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
An act of following the global script in order to shove the straw of vaccination and its passport down our throats. For the time being there is strong pushback from WHO and PAHO against our dictator.
PleaseSir 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
The incidence of COVID-19 remains high simply due to poor compliance with the distancing rules and non-vaccination. Many Bahamians prefer to trust fatalism rather than obeying commonsense rules.
stislez 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
I wonder if the Bahamas know the rest of the world going on about their business. Dese man dem gone cripple the Bahamas beyond repair. How in the world sane people doing the exact same thing an expecting different outcomes? Its sad! I feel for my people! You could say with total confidence that the government does not know what they are doing. And please @tribune242 STOP CALLING DESE MAN DEM COMPETENT AUTHORITY! Are yall just as stupid? In light of all the decisions this man and his party been making what part of that is competent? Everytime i see that desciption of authority in our country i does cringe to think 60-70sumtin yr old men who been educated in the 60's and 70's feel as though they could run a country COMPETENTLY in the 21st century without ever updating their education, without taking directions from the people who put them in power and without BALLS to tell foreigners NO! If i had my way, the dirt would keep them company.............6ft under...
ForeverDreamer 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
The rest of the world? One major place, such as Canada seems to disagree completely with the statement.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
"Although the Governor General’s role is largely ceremonial, when asked about the matter yesterday, Mr Bethel said: "
????? Has he ever read the Constitution? The GG is the rep of Her Majesty, the head of state. People keep saying these things like they are true. The Queen is head of state. That, by the way, is not our problem. When we can harvest and package and distribute salt from Inagua instead of send 500 pound bags to Florida for "processing" then we can talk about independence.
DDK 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Extraordinary! Unbelievable! Down with the emergency powers and all those that allow and enforce them! They are the real sickos!!
whogothere 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is quite frankly BS...Minnis is just afraid he ll have to get his butt whipped In a general election...until he has vaccine compliance he’ll sit on his throne and try stave off the inevitable. Pandemic is over! Vaccines really don’t matter... variant or not...
Check out South Africa v Israel vaccinations rate
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...">https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...
Then compare their case curves
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...">https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/...
Then explain to me why you worried about variants..?!
ohdrap4 3 hours ago
ok so, if all eligible march and say, we comply, give the vaccine. 1. they do not have it to give 2. the computer will be "overwhelmed" and cannot print certificates.
bahamianson 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
I have my surf board, lets roll because the waves will come.No vaccine equals waves.
bcitizen 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Why is there zero interest in doing antibody tests on those who have had covid and have natural immunity which is probably better because, their immune system encountered the whole virus and all its bits not just the spike protein? There is ample evidence now that people who have had covid experience more of the vaccine side effects because their immune system is already primed to fight the virus similar to people that have more effects from the second dose(not the ones that kill you but, just a natural immune response). How many people are being (and I am not against vaccines) vaccinated unnecessarily with a med that is approved for emergency use only? None of this makes any damn sense. It is like deciding that because we have such a high incidence of high blood pressure in the Bahamas that BP meds should be put in the water supply.
