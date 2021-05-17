Cuban Group Detained

A GROUP of Cubans was intercepted off Guinchos Cay in the northwestern Bahamas by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on Saturday.

While conducting patrols at 2.27 am, the RBDF patrol craft HMBS Durward Knowles, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Jataro McDonald, spotted and intercepted a 20-foot wooden skiff approximately 16 miles off Guinchos Cay. Further investigations uncovered a group of Cubans onboard.

The Cubans were subsequently taken aboard the RBDF craft and brought to the capital early yesterday morning where they were handed over to the relevant authorities. The Cuban Embassy has since been notified.

“This marks the fifth such apprehension of Cuban nationals in Bahamian waters in recent months,” the RBDF said in a statement.

On March 31, a group of Cubans was picked up by the United States Coast Guard off Anguilla Cay and handed over to the RBDF. On Thursday March 4, the RBDF spotted a capsized vessel in waters approximately three nautical miles south of Cay Sal and picked up 13 Cuban nationals, including a deceased male.

On March 3, six Cubans were taken aboard a US Coast Guard vessel after they were captured on Anguilla Cay.

In each incident, the foreigners were all handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, the RBDF said.